Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Dubuque Wahlert’s Avery Schmidt owns the No. 5 seed in the 100-yard backstroke for this weekend’s state swimming & diving meet in Marshalltown, Iowa, at the Marshalltown Community YMCA.
A capsule look at the local qualifiers for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state swimming & diving meet this weekend in Marshalltown:
When — Three sessions. Diving competition begins at 11a.m. Friday. The preliminary swimming events take place at 5 p.m. Friday, and the finals will begin at noon on Saturday.
Where — Marshalltown Community YMCA
Tickets — $10 available at www.ighsau.org
Livestream — www.ighsau.org.
Who qualified — The six regional champions and the next-best 26 performances make up the 32-athlete field in each event. The meet follows a preliminaries/finals format.
Top seed — Abby Tollefson (Marshalltown) 548.95.
Local qualifier — 32, Grace Kolker (Hempstead) 367.10.
Top seed — Davenport Central 1:46.07 (all-American consideration).
Local qualifiers — 18, Senior (Molly Gilligan, Kaitlyn Vantiger, Savanna Koch, Evie Hall) 1:53.80; 20, Wahlert (Avery Schmidt, Kelly Snyder, Brooke Wuebker, Taylor Borgerding) 1:53.93; 23, Hempstead (Nora Davis, Emma Oberhoffer, Callie Dolphin, Kenzie Tomkins) 1:54.74.
Top seed — Nora Kemp (Waukee) 1:49.78 (all-American consideration).
Local qualifiers — None.
Top seed — Olivia Swalley (Johnston) 2:03.49 (all-American consideration).
Local qualifier — 31, Kate Duehr (Hempstead) 2:18.08.
Top seed — Grace Hoeper (Iowa City High) 23.72.
Local qualifiers — 10, Avery Schmidt (Wahlert) 24.85; 23, Molly Gilligan (Senior) 25.33.
Top seed — Hannah Longmire (Iowa City West) 35.47.
Local qualifier — 2, Alayna Darter (Hempstead) 46.10.
Top seed — Hannah Cousins (Davenport Central) 56.01.
Local qualifiers — 19, Savanna Koch (Senior) 1:00.67; 28, Callie Dolphin (Hempstead) 1:01.48.
Top seed — Hayley Kimmel (Linn-Mar) 51.24.
Local qualifier — 32, Brooke Wuebker (Wahlert) 56.05.
Top seed — Addalyn Worster (Keokuk) 1:06.84.
Local qualifier — 3, Alayna Darter (Hempstead) 1:41.13.
Top seed — Jade Roghair (Iowa City West) 5:04.99.
Local qualifiers — 32, Kate Duehr (Hempstead) 5:30.60.
Top seed — Davenport Central 1:37.77.
Local qualifiers — 20, Hempstead (Kenzie Tomkins, Nora Davis, Kate Duehr, Callie Dolphin) 1:43.05; 22, Wahlert (Brooke Wuebker, Kelly Snyder, Kayla Wuebker, Taylor Borgerding) 1:43.66; 30, Senior (Savanna Koch, Josie Norton, Evie Hall, Kaitlyn Vantiger) 1:45.13.
Top seed — Hannah Cousins (Davenport Central) 55.54 (all-American consideration).
Local qualifiers — 5, Avery Schmidt (Wahlert) 58.44; 21, Kaitlyn Vantiger (Senior) 1:01.64.
Top seed — Olivia Swalley (Johnston) 1:04.09.
Top seed — West Des Moines Dowling 3:33.71.
Local qualifiers — 14, Hempstead (Kenzie Tomkins, Kate Duehr, Callie Dolphin, Nora Davis) 3:45.66; 18, Wahlert (Brooke Wuebker, Kayla Wuebker, Taylor Borgerding, Avery Schmidt) 3:46.26; 25, Senior (Kaitlyn Vantiger, Josie Norton, Savanna Koch, Molly Gilligan) 3:50.13.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.