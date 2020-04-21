There will forever be an unwritten chapter in the book of Gannon Gremmel’s collegiate wrestling career.
He’s itching for the chance to write the perfect ending next year.
Gremmel, a 2016 state wrestling champion from Dubuque Hempstead and a two-time NCAA Division I national qualifier for Iowa State University, was named a second-team All-American last week by the National Wrestling Coaches Association after his junior season was cut short by the global coronavirus pandemic.
But after not getting the chance to wrestle at the D-I championships last month in Minneapolis, Gremmel is still motivated to get back on the mat.
“It’s weird, because it feels like, I don’t know, it feels like the book isn’t finished,” said Gremmel, the Cyclones’ starting 285-pounder. “I just feel like there’s something in me, it feels like I have a tournament next week.”
The chapters he’s written so far have been pretty entertaining.
After wrestling to a 19-7 mark in his redshirt freshman season in 2017-18, Gremmel posted a 27-15 record as a sophomore in his first full season in the Iowa State lineup. He placed fifth at the Big 12 Conference championships and made his first appearance at the D-I championships despite suffering a severe shoulder dislocation during the previous offseason.
“My shoulder’s still not at 100%. It’s 95% though” he said. “Last year it was in and out, it was popping in and out, popping in and out. I had to wear the brace in the beginning of the year and it popped out bad in Missouri.”
It provided a lesson, though.
“They didn’t have any other options, so it’s get in there, fill the role and you don’t have to be 100% healthy to go compete at the highest level,” he said. “That was the biggest thing for me.”
Gremmel generated some early confidence this season after avenging a couple losses early and then placing fourth at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational. His only losses at the tournament came against the same wrestler, Utah Valley’s Tate Orndorff.
Then, he went 5-0 to win the Southern Scuffle in Tennessee.
“After that It was pretty good,” he said. “I went to Arizona, I got the flu bug. We didn’t have a backup so I wrestled three matches with a little flu bug, which was fine. I ended up losing all three, but it just made me realize, you know it doesn’t matter how you feel, you still have to get the job done. I knew I wasn’t going to get the flu again in March so I was ready to go.”
Gremmel finished runner-up at the Big 12 championships to book his second trip to the national tournament, where he was seeded 11th.
He was 24-8 overall as he awaited his chance in Minneapolis — an opportunity that eventually was taken away by unforeseen and unpreventable circumstances.
“I kept saying control what you can control, everybody’s freaking out about it” Gremmel said. “I kind of got off social media and was just like, I’m done reading what everyone’s saying. If it comes down to us not going — I didn’t think it would be canceled at the time, but when some big pandemic like this comes out and no one really knows what to do — things happen. It will go down in history, but it still sucks at the same time.”
Gremmel, who led the team in victories and was one of only two Cyclones to appear in all 15 dual meets, graduated from Iowa State with a degree in business marketing at the semester break.
He decided Thursday he would be coming back to Ames to pursue a second degree in business management with a minor in finance.
“I already hear all this stuff about the schools and stuff might not be in session next year. I just don’t let that stuff get to me,” he said.
Gremmel’s workouts lately have included running, push-ups and lifting heavy rocks. It’s different — perhaps not so much considering the global circumstances — but he likes it.
The Cyclones have a scholarship waiting for him. Gremmel, who had a pair of 11-match winning streaks this season, will take a 70-30 career record into his final season — unless he petitions the NCAA for an extra year of eligibility from this season.
“I’ve never had this feeling of not being done,” he said. “I feel so hungry to go out there and wrestle and compete. I’m itching just to get back on the mat.”