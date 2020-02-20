DES MOINES -- Aidan Noonan is a state tournament veteran.
Evan Wulfekuhle is a rookie.
They both made it look easy in their first-round matches at the Iowa Class 1A state wrestling tournament Thursday.
Noonan, who last year won the 113-pound title to become the first state wrestling champion in Cascade history, pinned Mediapolis’ Quinten Aney in 2 minutes and 21 seconds in their 126-pound first-round match at Wells Fargo Arena.
“It feels good to be back,” said Noonan, who didn’t even break a sweat while running his record to 35-0. “I don’t really feel pressure once I get here. I’m pretty good about not dealing with that stuff.”
Noonan, ranked No. 2, improved to 35-0 this season and 84-0 over the last two seasons. The junior’s last loss came in a second-place wrestleback at the 2018 district tournament.
Noonan advanced to face Logan-Magnolia’s sixth-ranked Wyatt Reisz in Friday’s quarterfinal.
With two more wins on Friday, Noonan would have a chance to become a two-time champion. Three-time champ Adam Allard, of Hawarden West Sioux, would likely await in the finals.
“I’ve just got to wrestle the way I wrestle,” Noonan said. “I have to believe in myself and be confident that I can do it.”
Wulfekuhle, meanwhile, is a first-time qualifier for Dyersville Beckman.
Ranked third at 182, he needed just 54 seconds to pin Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Aaron McAlister in the first round.
Wulfekuhle, a senior, missed the second half of last season following shoulder surgery. He improved to 35-3 this season and will face top-ranked Thomas Even of Don Bosco in the quarterfinals.
Even beat Wulfekuhle by three points in the sectional and district finals each of the past two weekends.
“I feel like I could have been down here last year,” Wulfekuhle said. “Senior year, I knew I had to give it all. Now that I’m down here, I’m going to fight until I win.”
Edgewood-Colesburg’s Alex Jones (132) lost in the first round, but pinned Logan-Magnolia’s Brady Thompson in his consolation match to advance.
Bellevue, which had multiple qualifiers for the first time since the program’s rebirth in 2012, saw Zach Roeder (152) -- the program’s second two-time qualifier in its current era -- and Luke Giesemann (182) finish the tournament 0-2.