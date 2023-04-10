Max Montes didn’t feel much like celebrating Saturday night.
It wasn’t exactly the way they wanted to get in, but the Dubuque Fighting Saints are headed back to the USHL’s Clark Cup Playoffs.
Moments after a flat performance in a 6-3 home loss to the last-place Madison Capitols, the Saints secured a postseason berth when Muskegon dropped an 8-3 decision at Green Bay. Dubuque owns the USHL’s longest active playoff streak of 12 and has yet to miss the postseason since returning to the league in 2010-11. (The USHL cancelled the 2020 playoffs because of the coronavirus pandemic.)
Recommended for you
“Obviously, you want to get in the playoffs on a win and not because another team lost,” said Montes, who factored in all three Dubuque goals. “It’s really nice to know we’re in the playoffs, but, at the same time, it sucks losing this one because it was a winnable game.
“We had too many silly mistakes that ended up in the back of our net. We were close at times, but we just couldn’t get enough offense. The main focus for these last five games of the season has to be on playing a full 60 minutes, because, if we don’t, we’re not going to win. This will definitely motivate us in practice and the games until playoffs.”
Dubuque (29-22-5-1) fell two points behind fourth-place Green Bay (30-21-2-4) and stayed two points ahead of sixth-place Cedar Rapids (27-22-4-4), while Muskegon (26-29-3-0) sits seven points out of the final playoff spot with just four games remaining. The Saints host Green Bay on Tuesday and conclude the season with home-and-home series against Chicago and Waterloo.
“Looking at the big picture, we won 2 of 3 this weekend, we’re in the playoffs and we have an opportunity to tie Green Bay and be in a position to have home-ice in the first round of the playoffs,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “All is not lost. Cedar Rapids did us a favor and lost tonight, too.
“To me, the goal should be to continue to work to get home ice so we don’t have to go anywhere for the first round. When we don’t work, we’re bad. When we do work, we’re a really good hockey team.”
Madison, the only team already eliminated from playoff contention, scored three times in the first 7 minutes of the second period to take an insurmountable 4-0 lead. Jack Brandt tallied the only goal of the first period at the 4:25 mark, and Andrew Kuzma, Brendan Lamb and Colton Jamieson did the early damage in the second period.
Jamieson’s game-winning goal came after he sped into the Dubuque zone on the left wing, cut to the net untouched and tucked a shot past Marcus Branmann for his first USHL tally. A frustrated Brannman, who received little defensive support in the game, broke his goal stick on the net before MacDonald pulled him in favor of Paxton Geisel.
“That’s two weekends in a row we left Marcus out to dry,” MacDonald said. “It’s too bad. We controlled most of that game, but we gave them three free ones in that second period. Maybe I should have had Marcus talk to the team when I called the timeout instead of me.”
Montes gave the Saints life by scoring with 2.8 seconds remaining in the middle period after Max Burkholder and Ryan St. Louis pressured Nathan Lewis into a turnover in the Dubuque zone. Montes walked in from the left circle and snapped a shot past goalie Mason Kucenski into the top right corner of the net for his 22nd goal of the season.
Madison regained a four-goal cushion on Matt McGroarty’s goal 6:52 into the the third period, but Owen Michaels and Nils Juntop scored 2:17 apart to pull the Saints within 5-3.
Michaels scored his 11th goal of the season at 7:50 on a power play rebound after St. Louis worked the puck to the net front and Montes attempted a stuff shot. Burkholder and Theo Wallberg also effectively worked the puck around the perimeter before Michaels’ goal.
Juntorp potted his 12th of the season at 10:07. Caelum Dick moved the puck to defense partner Jayden Jubenvill, whose shot from the center of the blue line bounced off the back glass and landed on top of the cage. Juntorp popped the puck free, then swatted it into the net.
“It was up to the group to get back in the game, and we spoke in the (second) intermission about wanting to come back, and everybody was going to do everything to try to win this game,” Juntorp said. “It was bouncing the wrong way to start the third period. We gave it a good try, but we have to be ready for the whole 60 minutes and not just play for 40.
“We knew if we won all three games this weekend we’d clinch the playoffs, so we wanted to give everything we had. We were all going to give 100%, even if it was our third game in three days.”
Madison sealed the win on Finn Brink’s power play goal at 18:43.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.