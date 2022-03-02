The Missouri Valley Conference certainly noticed Noah Carter’s breakout season at the University of Northern Iowa.
After helping the Panthers earn the league’s regular-season championship and the top seed for this weekend’s MVC tournament in St. Louis, the former Dubuque Senior all-stater landed second-team all-conference accolades on Tuesday.
Carter, a 6-foot-6, 229-pound sophomore forward, ranked fifth in scoring in MVC play at 17.1 points per game. He scored 15 or more points in 14 of UNI’s 18 conference games.
Carter scored a career-high 33 points on Jan. 19 at Valparaiso as part of his third career double-double in a breakout season that saw his season scoring average improve by 3.6 points from last season. He shot an impressive 49.2% from the field this season and made 85 free throws, second only to AJ Green on the stat sheet.
Carter also averaged 4.0 rebounds per game and a team-high 12 blocks.
The MVC named Green as its Larry Bird Player of the Year and Bowen Born as its sixth man of the year. Green led the MVC this season with 21.2 points per game in league play while averaging 37.2 minutes a game. Born became the fifth UNI player to earn the honor and first since Western Dubuque graduate Spencer Haldeman in 2019.
UNI begins play in the conference tournament at noon on Friday. The Panthers will play the winner of Thursday night’s game between Illinois State and Indiana State.
Harris leading Ole Miss in hitting — Calvin Harris, a sophomore who prepped at Western Dubuque, leads the University of Mississippi baseball team in hitting through the first six games of the season. Harris is hitting .538 (7-for-13) with one double, four RBIs, three walks and eight runs scored.
The No. 2-ranked Rebels (6-0) are one of only 17 undefeated teams remaining in the nation, one of four in the Southeastern Conference and the only one in the SEC West. Ole Miss has racked up 71 runs, good for 1.69 per inning.
Butcher 5th at MVC meet — UNI’s Zack Butcher, a sophomore and former multi-sport standout at Western Dubuque, finished fifth in the heptathlon at the MVC indoor track & field meet in Chicago this weekend. Butcher finished with 4,730 points, and Illinois State’s Ariel Atias won with 5,352.
Butcher also finished eighth in 49.54 in the open 400 to score team points and competed in the 4x400 relay. The Panthers finished third in the team standings.
Verastegui named to scholar-athlete team — Natalia Verastegui, a sophomore who prepped at Dubuque Wahlert, represented UNI on the MVC women’s swimming and diving scholar-athlete team. Scholar-Athlete honors require athletes to have completed at least one year and maintain either a 3.3 grade-point average and obtain all-conference honors, achieve a 3.5 grade-point average and finish top-16 in an individual event at the conference championships, or maintain a 3.8 grade-point average and participate in the MVC championship (including non-scorers).
Verastegui, an early childhood education major, competed in the 100 freestyle and placed 13th in the 200 free at the MVC meet.
Keegan named freshman of year in MIAA — Washburn University’s Michael Keegan, a former Dyersville Beckman all-state basketball player, earned the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association freshman of the year award on Tuesday. The 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard joined Javion Blake as the only two Ichabods to be named the MIAA Freshman of the Year in the NCAA Division I league. Keegan averaged 9.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while leading the team in blocks with 26 while starting 26 of 28 games. He finished 13th in the MIAA in rebounds per game, sixth in blocks and 20th in steals per contest.
Keegan played in only nine games for Washburn during the 2020-21 season after recuperating from an injury suffered in the preseason, so he maintained his freshman eligibility this season. He is also a member of the MIAA academic honor roll.
Clarke hurler feted — Clarke University’s Isaac Rohde earned the Heart of America Conference pitcher of the week honor. Rohde appeared in three of the Pride’s four games last week and picked up a win and a save in 6 2/3 innings of work. The lefty from Rice Lake, Wis., only allowed two hits on the week and struck out 12 batters. The Pride went 3-0 in the games he pitched in, a 6-3 win over Mount Marty, a 4-1 win over Mount Marty and a 3-1 victory over Dakota State.
Domask, Kaiser earn WIAC honors — University of Wisconsin-Platteville forward Maiah Domask, a senior from Waupun, Wis., earned first-team all-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors in women’s basketball on Tuesdsay. UW-Oshkosh’s Abby Kaiser, a senior guard/forward from Potosi, Wis., made the all-defensive team as well as honorable mention all-conference.
The WIAC all-sportsmanship team included UW-Platteville senior guard Aspyn Stewart, a former Stockton, Ill., prep.
Loras trio shares A-R-C honor — Loras College’s Alyssa Pfadenhauer, Kassie Parker and Grace Alley shared the American Rivers Conference’s female athlete of the week award after leading the Duhawks to the league indoor track championship this weekend at the University of Dubuque.
Pfadenhauer, a junior from West Burlington, Iowa, earned co-MVP track performer after she scored 32 points for the Duhawks, placing first in the 400-meter dash and 4x400-meter relay, second in the 200-meter dash and third in the 60-meter dash. Parker, a senior from Guttenberg, Iowa, also earned co-MVP honors after winning the mile, 3,000 meters and 5,000 meters to score 30 team points. Alley was the field MVP after winning the pentathlon and triple jump, placing third in the high jump and eighth in the long jump.
Peters collects A-R-C honor — Loras’ Ethan Peters, a senior from Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., won the A-R-C baseball pitcher of the week award. He allowed one run on two hits in closing out a pair of season-opening wins on Sunday. He struck out four of the eight batters he faced in two innings of work.
Ragen leads UD to league title — Peter Ragen, a graduate student from Orland Park, Ill., earned A-R-C men’s basketball player of the week honors after leading the University of Dubuque to the league’s tournament championship for a second straight season and a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament. He averaged 15.5 points and 11 rebounds per game in the tournament, including 16 points in a 78-58 romp over Loras in the semifinals and 15 points and 14 rebounds in a 71-52 beatdown of Buena Vista in the final.
Hemm honored by A-R-C — Loras’ Ashlyn Hemm, a freshman from Port Byron, Ill., won the A-R-C softball pitcher of the week award. Hemm pitched 19 innings, allowing just one run and three hits, as the Duhawks won four games on their Florida trip. Hemm recorded 44 strikeouts and only four walks while holding opponents to a 0.53 batting average.
Schroeder headed to Coe — Dubuque Hempstead senior left-handed pitcher Nolan Schroeder will continue his baseball career at Coe College in the fall. He went 2-1 with a 4.67 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 27 innings of work for the Mustangs, who advanced to the Iowa Class 4A state quarterfinals last season.
Fox playing at Whitewater — Hayden Fox, a former standout at Stockton, Ill., High School, will begin his senior season with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater baseball team this week.