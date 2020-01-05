Meredith Roth spent her holiday season helping USA Hockey mine gold.
The Dubuque native served as an assistant coach for the Under-18 Women’s National Team. The Americans defeated Canada, 2-1, in the gold medal game of the International Ice Hockey Federation’s U-18 Women’s World Championship in Bratislava, Slovakia. The Americans went 4-1-0 to claim a fifth gold medal in the last six years and extend its unprecedented medal streak in tournament play to 13-straight IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championships.
Roth, a 2004 graduate of Providence College, is in her first season as the associate head coach of the women’s team at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass. The Crusaders compete in Hockey East, one of the top NCAA Division I leagues in the country.
Roth spent the past four seasons as the head coach at St. Norbert College, an NCAA Division III program in DePere, Wis. Her coaching resume includes stints at Providence, Cornell College and Shattuck St. Mary’s prep school in Minnesota.
As a player, Roth represented USA Hockey on the National Under-22 team as well as at the IIHF World Championships in China in 2003. She first coached at USA Hockey Player Development camps in 2006 and has been involved in numerous national camps since.
ELKADER TO HOST GIRLS WRESTLING TOURNEYCentral Elkader High School will host one of Iowa’s largest girls wrestling tournaments on Saturday. The event includes a boys tournament.
The inaugural girls tournament included just 15 girls. But, as of this week, the school had received commitments from 15 teams and nearly 80 female wrestlers, with a goal of surpassing 100.
For more information or to enter, email areinhart@central.k12.ia.us or jgkoehn2012@gmail.com.
COACH BIRKETT LEAVES LEGACY
John C. Birkett, a Dubuque native who made a lasting impact as a basketball coach on the West Coast, passed away Christmas morning in Tucson, Ariz. The 1954 Loras Academy graduate got his coaching start at Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville, Iowa.
He coached at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Calif., before moving into the college ranks. Birkett coached at the University of the Pacific, the University of California Santa Barbara and Northern Arizona University. He compiled a career winning percentage of better than .700 before moving into real estate in 1979. He coached several future NBA players and gained induction into the Northern Arizona University Hall of Fame.
MILZ STEPS DOWN AT BLACK HAWK
Cory Milz, who led the Black Hawk/Warren co-op football program to the Wisconsin Division 7 state championship this fall, recently stepped down after 18 seasons at the helm. He went 139-60 while winning state titles in 2013, 2018 and this fall. Milz will remain as the K-12 principal in the Black Hawk district.
MELLON TAKES 3RD IN IOWA WINTER GAMES
Dan Mellon, of East Dubuque, Ill., placed third in the 70-and-over division of the Iowa Senior Winter Games 60-meter dash last month at the Pepsicola Center in Rock Island, Ill. He finished in 10.71 seconds.