Dubuque Hempstead coach Chuck Haas congratulates Mitchell Murphy after a match. Murphy was named to the all-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division first team while Haas and staff were named co-Coaches of the Year.
Dubuque Hempstead landed three wrestlers on the all-Mississippi Valley Conference first team while Western Dubuque had two and Dubuque Wahlert and Dubuque Senior had one each.
Hempstead’s Mitchell Murphy (120 pounds), Josiah Schaetzle (160) and Tate Woodruff (195) earned first-team spots on the Valley Division first-team squad and were joined by Western Dubuque’s Drew Burds (170) and Jacob Klostermann (285).
Wahlert’s Jerren Gille (126) and Senior’s Beau Healey (160) were picked for the Mississippi Division first team.
Hempstead coach Chuck Haas and his staff shared the Valley Division Coach of the Year award with Linn-Mar’s Doug Streicher and staff.
Hempstead landed five more wrestlers on the Valley Division second team with Mitchell Pins (106), Evan Bratten (113), Dawson Fish (138), JoJo Lewis (220) and Zach Conlon (285). Western Dubuque’s Derek Hoerner (195) and Senior’s Cohen Pfohl (285) also earned second-team selections.
Hempstead’s Landon Reisen (126) and Camden Smith (170), Western Dubuque’s Jagger McCool (145) and Logan Massey (182), Senior’s Josh Birch (106) and Mason Besler (120), and Wahlert’s Michael Bormann (220) earned honorable mention.
Murphy, a sophomore, finished third at the MVC tournament and placed eighth at the state tournament. He finished the season with a 39-11 record.
Schaetzle, a senior and three-time state qualifier, won an MVC championship and placed third at the state tournament, ending the year with a 43-3 record.
Woodruff, a junior, finished third at the MVC tournament and ended his first season 18-9.
Burds, a sophomore, won an MVC championship and qualified for his first state tournament. He finished the season 40-7.
Klostermann, a senior, placed third at the MVC tournament and reached his first state tournament, finishing with a 23-14 record.
Gille, a junior who played a key role on the Golden Eagles’ state semifinalist football team in the fall, placed third at the MVC tournament and qualified for his first state tournament appearance. He placed fourth at state and finished the year with a 39-6 record.
Healey, a senior, was sixth at the MVC tournament and advanced to the state tournament for the first time in his career. He ended the season 24-6.
Hempstead’s Pins (31-9), Bratten (36-12), Fish (30-15), Lewis (44-4) and Reisen (20-11), Western Dubuque’s Massey (32-7) and Hoerner (29-14), and Senior’s Pfohl (26-9) and Besler (22-18) all qualified for the state tournament.
Pins took sixth at state for the second consecutive season and Bratten was eighth while Lewis finished MVC and state runner-up to Iowa City High’s undefeated four-time state champion Ben Kueter.
