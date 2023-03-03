03032023-allmvcnew.jpg

Dubuque Hempstead coach Chuck Haas congratulates Mitchell Murphy after a match. Murphy was named to the all-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division first team while Haas and staff were named co-Coaches of the Year.

 Adam Rang/AJR Photos

Dubuque Hempstead landed three wrestlers on the all-Mississippi Valley Conference first team while Western Dubuque had two and Dubuque Wahlert and Dubuque Senior had one each.

Hempstead’s Mitchell Murphy (120 pounds), Josiah Schaetzle (160) and Tate Woodruff (195) earned first-team spots on the Valley Division first-team squad and were joined by Western Dubuque’s Drew Burds (170) and Jacob Klostermann (285).

