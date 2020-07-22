Logan Runde took a couple steps toward first base, flipped his bat and let out a primal scream before floating the rest of the way around the basepaths.
The junior right-fielder belted a line-drive, two-run home run over the Petrakis Park left-field fence in the bottom of the fifth inning to give Dubuque Hempstead its first lead Wednesday night. The Mustangs never looked back in rallying for a 5-2 victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie in the Iowa Class 4A Substate 4 championship game to earn their 14th trip to the state tournament and the first since reaching the semifinals in 2014.
“It felt amazing right off the bat, so I kind of thought it might be out,” Runde said after hitting his first home run of the season. It came against Prairie ace left-hander Jackson Nove. “He’s one of my friends from travel ball, and he’s an awesome pitcher, so it felt even better to hit one out against him.
“Going to state is something I’ve been dreaming about since Day 1, and it feels amazing to actually do it. The guys on this (Hempstead) team are like my family. Every single guy on this team is capable of coming up with the big hit, but tonight it just happened to be my turn.”
The Mustangs will take a 15-1 record and the No. 4 ranking to Principal Park in Des Moines for the state quarterfinals next Wednesday.
“I had a feeling at the beginning of the season about this team, just because of their attitude, their work ethic and their ability to put it all together,” Hempstead coach Jeff Rapp said. “Our kids have a belief that they’re never out of a game, no matter who they’re facing. It was just a matter of time before they broke out the bats and had that big inning.”
Hempstead broke out the offense and batted around in the fifth to score four times and grab a 5-2 lead. Leadoff man Kellen Strohmeyer stoked the rally with a one-out double on the chalk along the right-field line.
“Whenever our guys get a little energy, we usually just take off,” said Strohmeyer, who gave a fist pump to his teammates in the dugout while standing on second base. “When our bench gets hyped, we usually have a big inning like that. And that’s exactly what we needed.
“We were down, 2-0, but, with the way we hit the ball, we knew two runs wouldn’t be that hard to get. We eventually got around the order, got the bats going and scored some runs.”
Zach Sabers followed Strohmeyer’s double with a solid base hit up the middle to tie the game, 2-2.
“We’ve been down before this season, so we didn’t panic,” Sabers said. “Usually, a team scores on us early, and we get them back right away, but tonight it took a little bit longer. I just happened to be the guy in that situation to come up.
“It’s the first time in six years for Hempstead going to state, and it’s an awesome feeling. Even though we were probably the favorite in our substate, we had to stay within ourselves, take it one game at a time and just play our style of baseball and we’d be fine.”
After Andrue Henry flew out for the second out of the inning, Runde belted his home run to un-tie the game. The Mustangs tacked on another run after Devin Eudaley singled, Max Pins walked, and Trey Schaber pasted an RBI single up the middle.
Through the first four innings, Nove limited Hempstead to one run on three hits and retired the Mustangs in order in the fourth.
“We knew he’d be tough, because we’ve seen him a few years now,” Rapp said. “But he also threw a lot in the first round on Friday. We just needed to hang in there and eventually we’d have that big inning.”
The Hawks needed only three batters to score the game’s first run against Hempstead starting pitcher Henry, who earned the win in Friday’s substate opener and tossed five innings of six-hit ball to win Wednesday as wll. Carson Sirowy led off the game with a double to right-centerfield and scored when No. 3 hitter Zach Barden doubled inside the left-field line.
Prairie added an unearned run an inning later after Hunter Williams reached on a two-out throwing error. No. 9 hitter Maddux Frese followed with a base hit, and Sirowy slapped a single through the left side to make it 2-0.
Hempstead responded in the bottom half of the second. Eudaley, who leads the Mustangs in hitting, drilled a single up the middle, took second on a wild pitch and moved to third on Pins’ bunt single. Schaber got Hempstead on the board with a towering sacrifice fly to right.
The Mustangs threatened in the third, when Nove walked four batters but helped his own cause with a pickoff for the first out. He got out of the jam when Barden tracked down Eudaley’s long drive to the warning track in the right field corner.
Sabers pitched the final two innings to earn the save. The game ended on a perfectly turned 6-4-3 double play ball.
Petrakis hosted a game for the first time since July 3, when a maintenance issue led to unplayable conditions. Rapp said Loras College baseball coach Carl Tebon and his staff put in extra work to facilitate Wednesday’s game.