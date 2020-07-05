Smart basketball players can take you a long way.
Platteville High School’s girls program was a shining example of that this season.
Behind four seniors that raised the bar both on the court and academically, the Hillmen reached heights that the program hasn’t seen in 36 years. And for Josie Nies, Izzy Carroll, Courtney Budden and Sami Martin, these 2020 Telegraph Herald Scholar-Athletes always had their priorities on point.
“I feel like both basketball and academics go hand-in-hand,” said Martin, who received a full-ride basketball scholarship from Bradley University and is already in Peoria, Ill., preparing for her first season. “From the beginning with our youth coaches, as a student-athlete the student part comes first. If you can’t be a student with a great work ethic, then you can’t be an athlete with one, either.”
It was that particular mindset that led to great success throughout their high school careers, culminating in leading the basketball team to the Wisconsin Division 3 state championship game with a 26-0 record after three consecutive seasons of falling short in the sectional finals.
“As a senior group playing together for so long, everybody knew what everyone was going to do,” said Nies, who will continue her basketball career at UW-Stevens Point. “It was no surprise what each player brought to the team. In basketball, we go 26-0 and we’re a great group of athletes, but we got the job done in the classroom, too. It’s academics before sports.”
Their tournament run marked the program’s second-ever state berth and first since 1984. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was canceled before the championship game could be played.
“We’ve been playing basketball together since fifth grade, so we know each other in and out,” said Budden, who will attend UW-Eau Claire this fall. “We’re family on the court. We push each other to succeed in the classroom, and that keeps the motivation up in all areas.
“Honestly, making it to state was everything we wanted and everything we worked for. We know that we got to where we wanted and we did the best we could. We were undefeated.”
Qualifying for state at the Resch Center in Green Bay was a fitting conclusion for a group of players that had worked so hard to make that goal happen. It’s just a shame that they couldn’t see the end result play out.
“I’ve accepted the fact that we didn’t get to finish it,” said Carroll, who will join the UW-La Crosse track & field program this fall for throws. “It was a huge accomplishment just to make it to state and finish undefeated, and that overpowers the fact that we didn’t get to finish. It was a pretty sore topic for a while, but we’re OK now.”
When it came to academics, that end result definitely played out. For all four of them, it was state-championship caliber from the get-go.
“During the day when they’re away from the court and athletic fields, they’re always willing to go the extra mile in the classroom,” said Platteville athletic director and girls basketball coach Mike Foley. “These four girls ate lunch together and just got it done in the classroom and in the athletic field. They were great role models for the younger kids.
“When I talked with any staff members about what I could do to make sure the girls were on task in the classroom, they always told me that I don’t have to worry about these girls. They were on point in the classroom and that helped with their discipline and teamwork on the basketball court. They knew how to put in hard work together in a winning effort.”
All four finished in the top third of Platteville High’s senior class of 95 students, with Carroll topping the list with a 4.0 grade point average. She was one of 32 recipients across the state to be named a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete, and was a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council and Forensics all while racking up 12 varsity letters with four apiece in basketball, volleyball and track — where she placed in the state meet in both shot put and discus.
“Getting the WIAA Scholar-Athlete honor was reward for the hard work I had to put in all throughout high school,” Carroll said. “Balancing sports and school was hard, but I was used to it. Honestly, the days I didn’t have sports I feel like I had all this extra time. I had gotten so used to it. But it also helps to have close friends, family and teachers that helped me through it all.”
Budden finished with a 3.98 GPA and was a member of the National Honor Society, Forensics and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA). She earned nine varsity letters that included four in soccer, three in basketball and two in cross country.
“Try a bunch of different things and you’ll find what you really enjoy,” Budden said. “Sports, academics, clubs, they all broaden your senses, help you find what you love and how to contribute to your community and to your future.”
Nies clocked in with a 3.96 GPA while participating in the National Honor Society and FCCLA. The talented point guard accumulated 12 varsity letters with four apiece in basketball, volleyball and softball.
“Being well-organized and managing time in the correct way is very important,” Nies said. “It was huge with our coaches, as any time we needed to get something done academically that came before sports and if we needed out of practice early, we did. The focus was really on academics, and that made us all better players.
“Being intelligent in the classroom, that carried over bringing those brains to the table in sports. Every obstacle we came across, we were smart enough to get through it together.”
Martin held a 3.71 GPA and was a part of the National Honor Society, FCCLA and Future Farmers of America. She earned four letters apiece in basketball and softball, and left her mark officially on the Hillmen record books as the basketball program’s career leader in points (1,553) and rebounds (1,002).
“Our teachers were always amazing,” Martin said. “If we didn’t understand a math problem or something like that, they’d put it in basketball terms for us. ‘Five players go onto the basketball court,’ stuff like that. They were amazing like that. Put it in basketball terms and it’s easier for any of us.”
While the four featured in this story qualified as a TH Scholar-Athlete, the group of seven seniors on the Hillmen basketball team forged a bond during their time at Platteville that led to immense success on the court and beyond.
“They’re still my best friends and I talk to them daily,” Martin said. “I still wouldn’t change anything from our season. The relationship I had with the seniors and the whole team, it was special. That final run we had this year, I just can’t put into words how fun it was.”
Nies backed her up on that.
“It was obviously amazing to make it to state,” she said. “Getting it cut short wasn’t what we wanted, because our goal was to be state champions. In my mind, finishing 26-0, we are state champs. To experience that with a great group of girls that I call my best friends is something I’ll never forget.”
Budden agreed.
“When you think of what we did, you think of all of the seniors for sure,” she said. “It was just a great experience that I’ll always remember.”
And finally, Carroll as well.
“My teammates have been my best friends as long as I can remember,” she said. “We’re best friends on the court, in the classroom, in other parts of life. All of that.”
Their coach on the hardwood believes the impact they made as Hillmen is sure to endure as they forge new paths.
“It’s sad to see our seven seniors go,” Foley said. “My family grew by seven more kids with that being said. They were great kids and I’d do anything for them. I know they’d do anything for me or all the coaches here at Platteville. They’re those type of kids. They’re going to be standouts in their new communities, and those schools getting these girls are getting true assets to their universities.”