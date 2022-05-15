More than a dozen former Dubuque Fighting Saints players skated in the National Hockey League this season.
Here is a look at how each performed during the regular season:
JOHNNY GAUDREAU
Team: Calgary Flames
Height: 5-9
Weight: 165
Age: 28
Position: Left wing
Hometown: Carneys Point, N.J.
Season in Dubuque: 2010-11. Gaudreau also joined the Fighting Saints ownership group in 2018.
Acquired: Drafted fourth round, 104th overall, in 2011 NHL Draft by Calgary
NHL debut: 2013-14
This season: In 82 games, Gaudreau set career highs with 40 goals, 75 assists, 115 points and a whopping plus-64 rating. He finished second in the NHL scoring race behind only Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, who accumulated 123 points in 80 games. The Flames qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NHL career: Gaudreau has accumulated 210 goals and 609 points in 602 games since debuting on the final day of the 2013-14 season.
ZEMGUS GIRGENSONS
Team: Buffalo Sabres
Height: 6-2
Weight: 212
Age: 28
Position: Center
Hometown: Riga, Latvia
Seasons in Dubuque: 2010-11, 2011-12. Girgensons also joined the Fighting Saints ownership group in 2018.
Acquired: Drafted first round, 14th overall, in 2012 NHL Draft by Buffalo
NHL debut: 2013-14
This season: Girgensons scored 10 goals and 18 points in 56 games while serving as an alternate captain. He also has 27 penalty minutes and a minus-7 rating.
NHL career: In 545 games, Girgensons has posted 71 goals and 156 points for the Sabres. He missed all of the 2020-21 season after he suffered an injury in the preseason and underwent season-ending surgery.
MIKE MATHESON
Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Height: 6-2
Weight: 192
Age: 28
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Pointe-Claire, Quebec
Season in Dubuque: 2011-12
Acquired: After being drafted in the first round, 23rd overall, in 2012 NHL Draft by Florida, the Panthers traded him to Pittsburgh on Sept. 24, 2020.
NHL debut: 2015-16
This season: In 74 games, Matheson set career highs with 11 goals, 31 points and 33 penalty minutes and a plus-12 rating. The Penguins qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NHL career: In 417 games, Matheson has 49 goals, 138 points and 218 penalty minutes.
MATTHEW BENNING
Team: Nashville Predators
Height: 6-1
Weight: 203
Age: 27
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: St. Albert, Alberta
Season in Dubuque: 2012-13
Acquired: Signed free-agent contract prior to the 2020-21 season after beginning his career with Edmonton.
NHL debut: 2016-17
This season: Benning contributed 11 assists and 39 penalty minutes while posting a minus-24 rating. The Predators qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs but were swept by Colorado in the first round.
NHL career: In 366 career games, Benning has 16 goals and 76 points to go along with 195 penalty minutes.
TUCKER POOLMAN
Team: Vancouver Canucks
Height: 6-4
Weight: 216
Age: 28
Position: Defenseman
Place of birth: Dubuque
Dubuque connection: Poolman was born in Dubuque on June 8, 1993, shortly after the Saints won the National Junior A championship. His father, Mark, served as the trainer for the Saints that season and has worked for the University of North Dakota as a strength and conditioning coach since 1995.
Acquired: Drafted in the fifth round, 127th overall, by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2013 NHL Draft. Signed a free-agent contract with Vancouver during the offseason.
NHL debut: 2014-15
This season: Poolman played 40 games and tallied 1 goal, 3 points, 12 penalty minutes and a plus-2 rating.
NHL career: In 160 games over four seasons, Poolman has recorded 6 goals, 22 points and 38 penalty minutes.
RILEY BARBER
Team: Detroit Red Wings
Height: 6-0
Weight: 198
Age: 28
Position: Right wing
Hometown: Pittsburgh
Season in Dubuque: 2010-11
Acquired: Signed free agent contract in October 2020.
NHL debut: 2016-17
This season: Barber played four NHL games and did not register a point. He accumulated 28 goals and 53 points in 49 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins, the Red Wings’ AHL affiliate. He has been selected to represent USA Hockey at the World Championships this week in Finland.
NHL career: In 16 career regular-season NHL games, Barber has yet to record a point.
ERIC ROBINSON
Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Height: 6-2
Weight: 201
Age: 26
Position: Left wing
Hometown: Bellmawr, N.J.
Season in Dubuque: 2013-14
Acquired: Signed free agent contract with Columbus at the end of the 2017-18 season, his senior year at Princeton.
NHL debut: 2017-18
This season: Robinson set career highs with 10 goals, 17 assists and 27 points, while taking 18 penalty minutes and posting a minus-1 rating in 67 games.
NHL career: In 187 career regular-season NHL games, Robinson has 25 goals and 57 points.
KARSON KUHLMAN
Team: Seattle Kraken
Height: 5-10
Weight: 190
Age: 26
Position: Center/right wing
Hometown: Esko, Minn.
Seasons in Dubuque: 2012-13, 2013-14
Acquired: Claimed off waivers from Boston on Jan. 17. He Signed free-agent contract with Boston after leading Minnesota-Duluth to the 2017-18 NCAA Division I championship.
NHL debut: 2018-19
This season: He tallied 2 goals, 8 points and 6 penalty minutes in 25 games with the Kraken after scoring 1 goal and 2 points in 19 games with the Bruins. He has been selected to represent USA Hockey at the World Championships this week in Finland.
NHL career: In 100 career regular-season NHL games, Kuhlman has 9 goals, 23 points and 21 penalty minutes.
DYLAN GAMBRELL
Team: Ottawa Senators
Height: 6-0
Weight: 187
Age: 25
Position: Center/right wing
Hometown: Bonney Lake, Wash.
Seasons in Dubuque: 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15
Acquired: Drafted second round, 60th overall, in 2016 in NHL Draft by San Jose. Traded to Ottawa on Oct. 25.
NHL debut: 2018-19
This season: Gambrell scored 3 goals, 7 points, 12 penalty minutes and a plus-2 rating in 63 games with the Senators. He started the season with San Jose’s AHL affiliate and had an assist in 3 games.
NHL career: In 173 career regular-season NHL games, Gambrell has 13 goals and 30 points.
WILLIAM LAGESSON
Team: Montreal Canadiens
Height: 6-2
Weight: 207
Age: 26
Position: Defense
Hometown: Goteborg, Sweden
Season in Dubuque: 2014-15
Acquired: Drafted fourth round, 91st overall, in 2014 in NHL Draft by Edmonton. The Oilers traded him and a second-round draft pick to Montreal for defenseman Brett Kulak on March 21.
NHL debut: 2019-20
This season: Lagesson played 3 games with the Canadiens and registered one assist. He played 30 games in Edmonton and had four assists.
NHL career: In 60 games played, he has 7 assists and 22 penalty minutes.
HUNTER MISKA
Team: Colorado Avalanche
Height: 6-1
Weight: 174
Age: 26
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Stacy, Minn.
Season in Dubuque: 2015-16
Acquired: Signed free-agent contract with Colorado in 2019 after playing two seasons in the Arizona Coyotes organization.
NHL debut: 2018-19
This season: Miska played primarily with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles and briefly with the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies, but he has been called up to the NHL to serve as a backup during the Avalanche’s run to a playoff berth.
NHL career: He has played 6 NHL games, and has a 4.10 GAA and .842 save percentage.
JOEY KEANE
Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Height: 6-0
Weight: 187
Age: 22
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Chicago
Season in Dubuque: 2015-16
Acquired: Drafted in the third round, 88th overall, by the New York Rangers in 2018. Traded to Carolina on Feb. 18, 2020.
NHL debut: 2020-21
This season: Keane played one game with the Hurricanes, who made the Stanley Cup Playofs. He tallied 7 goals and 33 points in 62 games for the AHL’s Chicago Wolves.
NHL: Keane played just the one game this season.
TYCE THOMPSON
Team: New Jersey Devils
Height: 6-1
Weight: 172
Age: 22
Position: Center
Hometown: Oyster Bay, N.Y.
Seasons in Dubuque: 2016-17, 2017-18
Acquired: Drafted in the fourth round, 96th overall, by the Devils in the 2019 NHL Draft.
NHL debut: 2020-21
This season: In an injury-riddled season, Thompson played 2 NHL games without registering a point. He also had 6 goals and 15 points in 16 games with Utica, N.Y., of the AHL.
NHL career: Thompson has 1 assist in 9 NHL games.
ALEX STEEVES
Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Height: 5-11
Weight: 185
Age: 22
Position: Forward
Hometown: Bedford, N.H.
Seasons in Dubuque: 2016-17, 2017-18
Acquired: Signed as free agent following junior season at Notre Dame.
NHL debut: 2021-22
This season: Steeves has played in 3 NHL games and recorded an assist. Following a shoulder injury in training camp, he tallied 23 goals, 46 points and 37 penalty minutes in 58 games for Toronto’s AHL affiliate. He joined the NHL squad as a practice squad player for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
MATIAS MACCELLI
Team: Arizona Coyotes
Height: 5-11
Weight: 165
Age: 21
Position: Left wing
Hometown: Turku, Finland
Seasons in Dubuque: 2017-18, 2018-19
Acquired: Drafted in the fourth round, 98th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.
NHL debut: 2021-22
This season: Maccelli tallied 1 goal, 6 points, 4 penalty minutes and a minus-10 rating in 23 games with the Coyotes. He scored 14 goals and 57 points in 47 games for Arizona’s AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners.
TEAM STAFF
PETER CHIARELLI
Team: St. Louis Blues
Position: Vice president of hockey operations
Dubuque connection: Part of Fighting Saints ownership group since 2009.
Season: The Blues (49-22-7) finished third in the Central Division and qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
ZACK FISCH
Team: Washington Capitals
Position: Radio play-by-play broadcaster
Dubuque connection: Former Fighting Saints broadcaster.
Season: The voice of the AHL’s Hershey Bears, he called eight games for the Capitals while John Walton worked the Olympic Games in Beijing.
BOBBY KINSELLA
Team: Montreal Canadiens
Position: Scout
Dubuque connection: Served as assistant coach and director of scouting for the first two seasons after Dubuque returned to the USHL. He is in his 10th season as a Montreal scout whose assignment is amateur players in the United States.
Season: The Canadiens (22-49-11) finished eighth in the Atlantic Division, missed the playoffs and will select No. 1 overall in this summer’s draft they will be hosting.
MATT MILLAR
Team: Los Angeles Kings
Position: Goalie development coach
Dubuque connection: Served as goalie coach and director of hockey operations during his six seasons in Dubuque, starting in 2013.
Season: Millar works primarily with the AHL’s Ontario Reign but also coaches goalies in the Kings’ system.
JIM MONTGOMERY
Team: St. Louis Blues
Position: Assistant coach
Dubuque connection: Served as head coach and general manager from 2010-13.
Season: The Blues (49-22-7) finished third in the Central Division and qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He is in his second season with the Blues.
SEAN MURDOCH
Team: New York Rangers
Position: Assistant athletic trainer
Dubuque connection: Served as trainer for two seasons, beginning in 2013-14.
Season: The Rangers (52-24-6) finished second in the Metropolitan Division. He is in his seventh season with the Rangers.