Jordan Bohannon was back with the team as Iowa basketball opened summer workouts on Thursday.
Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery said Joe Toussaint, Connor McCaffery and Ahron Uhlis — all of whom are recovering from offseason surgery — would be the only players to miss the workout. Joe Wieskamp is not with the team as he goes through the NBA draft evaluation process.
Bohannon, who is returning to the Hawkeyes for a sixth season of eligibility, was involved in a physical altercation in the early morning hours of May 23 in Iowa City.
“He’s full-go today,” Fran McCaffery said in a Zoom call with reporters on Thursday. “I think he’s in a really good place. Obviously it was an unfortunate situation that he had to deal with, but I think he’s done really well with how he’s dealt with it, and (he’s) anxious to get back out on the floor.”
Video emerged on social media of the incident showing Bohannon appearing to be struck by a man standing over his left shoulder. A statement from the Iowa athletic department said Bohannon had received medical treatment for a “serious head injury.”
“I don’t know exactly what I’m allowed to say and all that stuff. But, yeah, at the time it was a serious head injury, and he’s recovered,” McCaffery said.
The podcast Bohannon co-hosts with Zack Cohen, The Standpoint, released a statement via Twitter on Wednesday saying they will return from a hiatus on July 1 and Bohannon would address the incident then.
“(T)he full story regarding the Jordan Incident will be talked about so that all the speculation can come to an end,” the statement read. “While assuming and putting together false narratives is fun and causes drama, we will finally be able to set the story straight.”