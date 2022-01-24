CORALVILLE, Iowa —Saturday was a big day for the sport of wrestling in Iowa.
It was a day that has been overdue and awaited by thousands.
Just prior to the unofficial girls state wrestling tournament championship matches at Xtream Arena, Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Executive Director Jean Berger stepped to the edge of the championship mat and took the microphone for a special announcement.
“I’m not going to say very much … we have some championships to settle,” Berger began as she stood in front of the state medalists gathered on the center mat. “There is one thing I’d like to say. And that is, we’ve sanctioned girls wrestling.”
The crowd broke out in cheers and the chaperones leading the march of champions flipped over the weight cards to reveal IGHSAU logos bookending SANCTIONED 2022 as Katy Perry’s “Roar” played over the speakers.
It wasn’t overly dramatic, and word had already leaked out that the announcement would be made. But just hearing the actual words being spoken aloud was enough to elicit an emotional reaction.
“They deserve that. They deserve to have that opportunity to become a state champion and pursue the opportunities the boys have,” said University of Iowa women’s wrestling coach Clarissa Chun. “They deserve those opportunities as much as the guys. Wrestling is wrestling.
“It’s going to be huge that it’s sanctioned because it’s only going to level up these young women as far as their abilities, their competitiveness. It’s already engrained, wrestling, into the state. So I’m excited now. Iowa can become a powerhouse not only at the collegiate level, but at the high school level. I’m really excited for that.”
Dubuque Wahlert’s Laney Duggan was among those wrestlers standing behind Berger. Duggan won the 145-pound state championship a little less than 2 hours after the announcement. She’s a three-time medalist, but as a senior she won’t be able to benefit from the full-fledged varsity status next year.
But the impact of the announcement wasn’t lost.
“It’s absolutely insane, especially in a male-dominated sport,” she said. “I didn’t start wrestling guys until this year and for me, once I started getting comfortable with it, it was just wrestling. It didn’t matter. But now, girls can really thrive in it and really make their way. I’m so excited to see that happen and sad that I’m going be sitting on the sidelines rather than be in there with them while they’re going through it.”
The fourth edition of the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association’s girls state wrestling tournament, which took place Friday and Saturday, will be the final one.
That’s just fine with the IWCOA. Its goal has been accomplished.
“Our job was to get it pushed so that they could see,” said Bob Murphy, a former Wahlert and West Delaware coach who now officiates and serves as the IWCOA’s Executive Director. “We couldn’t have asked for any better. These two days down here, we had over 750 girls. Yesterday we wrestled over 1,000 matches. We just got this thing rolling.”
What a girls wrestling season will look like, including the postseason, is still to be determined.
The IGHSAU’s announcement says it plans to follow National Federation of High School rules and guidelines. The next steps involve meeting with a wrestling advisory committee to finalize details for the inaugural year, including season format, classification system, weight classes and postseason protocol.
“The journey to sanctioning girls wrestling as a sport for the IGHSAU has been a labor of love,” said Erin Kirtley, IGHSAU Associate Director and wrestling administrator, in a statement. “I’m honored to have been given the job as a catalyst to get this part of the process accomplished for the girls in our state. While we have closed the book on formal sanctioning, we look forward to opening the next one now as we highlight all the great stories our female wrestlers are continuing to write.
“The IGHSAU has said from the beginning that our intent is to do what is best for the girls who participate. We look forward to giving them the same amazing experiences as the other 10 sports under our umbrella, and to leave nothing spared when it comes to building them as student athletes and leaders. We also look forward to supporting the coaches and officials who serve alongside these athletes, and to give their fans a greater appreciation for what these females already do day in and day out.”
The advisory committee will be key in making sure the sport is organized properly.
If Wahlert coach Joel Allen had his way, he would be on the committee. And he has a suggestion for how the IGHSAU begins its initial season.
“If they roll out the sanctioning correctly, I think it will have nothing but continued participation. They’ve got to do it right though,” he said. “Here’s the deal, they shouldn’t have a qualifier. Not yet. Not until we hit 1,000 (wrestlers). The next step, in my opinion, what the girls need to do is they need to split up into a big class and a small class. Jam the brackets full again. Because the more opportunities that girls have success, it goes back home. And then another girl is like, ‘I can do that.’ And then it just continues to snowball, it continues to roll.
“And then we’re going to start having women’s wrestling in Iowa being a powerhouse on the national scene. The growth of (NCAA) Division I with the University of Iowa, everything is there for this to just explode.
“But it’s got to be done right. There’s ways to grow things and there’s the right way and there’s the wrong way. They can roll this thing out and it can turn out like another sport with less participation. But this is a neat thing. And if you’ve never been to the girls state wrestling meet here in Iowa City, it is a really neat atmosphere. It’s a neat experience. And these girls put it on the line. They’ve got dreams. I’m excited for all my girls that were brave enough to say yes to the sport and then to show up in front of thousands of people.”