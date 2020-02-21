DES MOINES -- Before this season, Sawyer Nauman hadn’t wrestled since third grade.
It was kind of like riding a bike -- but with a lot more work.
After a long layoff from wrestling, Western Dubuque’s 195-pounder is a state medalist.
“I like to think it’s muscle memory. But it’s not,” Nauman said after upsetting Indianola’s fourth-ranked Miles Berg, in the consolation rounds of the Iowa Class 3A state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena. “It takes a lot. Good partners, good coaches.”
Nauman will be joined on the podium Saturday night by teammate Jonathan Savolt (285) and Dubuque Hempstead’s Adler Kramer (120), who reached the state semifinals.
Kramer, ranked fifth, avenged a loss from a couple weeks ago in Friday’s quarterfinals, holding off Waterloo West’s fourth-ranked Kaden Karns, 5-4, to clinch his first state medal. Karns had beaten Kramer, 5-3, in sudden victory in the semifinals of the Mississippi Valley Conference tournament on Feb. 1.
“Coming back off a loss like that earlier, coming back strong and winning a match like that -- at state -- it’s unbelievable,” Kramer said. “It’s awesome. We’re not done yet, though.”
Kramer ran into a buzzsaw in the semifinals, though. Fort Dodge’s top-ranked and defending 113-pound champion Drake Ayala pinned Kramer in 1:09.
Kramer will have another rematch in Saturday’s consolation semifinals when he faces North Scott’s seventh-ranked Peyton Westlin. Kramer beat Westlin, 3-1, in last weekend’s district final.
Nauman, who played a key role on the Bobcats’ state championship football team this fall, will wrestle for seventh place on Saturday.
That’s a pretty big climb for someone who hadn’t wrestled in close to eight years.
“It’s not just me. It seems like the person that goes out there and wins gets all the credit, but there’s a lot of people in the wrestling room that pushed me, whether it be the last sprint in the wrestling room or the last 15 seconds of a live match in practice,” Nauman said. “It’s not just me. There’s a lot of people that go into it.”
After upsetting Berg, Nauman was pinned in the consolation third round by eighth-ranked Jake Walker, of Waverly-Shell Rock. He will wrestle Cedar Falls’ seventh-ranked Bohnenkamp for seventh place.
Savolt pinned Muscatine’s 10th-ranked Togeh Deseh in the blood round to clinch a state medal in his first appearance. Deseh, who is coached by former Dubuque Wahlert coach Joe Kane, was sworn in as a naturalized U.S. citizen prior to the quarterfinal match.
Savolt lost a 14-7 decision to Waverly-Shell Rock’s seventh-ranked Luke Walker in his third-round consolation match and will wrestle West Des Moines Dowling’s Charlie Nank for seventh place on Saturday morning.
The area’s other qualifiers weren’t as fortunate.
Western Dubuque’s Jake Hosch dropped a heart-breaking 1-0 decision in his 182 quarterfinal, then lost again in the consolation round and was eliminated. Bobcats coach Paul Cleary said Hosch weighed in at 170 pounds following practice for the first several weeks of the season, but bumped up to 182 because his best friend Carter Kluesner was also at 170.
“That’s the type of teammate and friend that he is,” Cleary said. “He put others ahead of himself.”
Two-time qualifier Jared Cordes (138) lost in the consolation second round and was eliminated.
“Super proud of (Nauman and Savolt), but words can’t describe the heartbreak that we all feel for Jake and for Jared,” Cleary said. “Proud of the leadership they’ve had in the program, coming up in the ranks from Coach (Dan) Gotto to now. So proud of those guys.”
Hempstead’s Alex Hudson, who knocked off the No. 2-ranked wrestler in Thursday’s first round, was pinned twice and was eliminated.
Dubuque Senior’s Carter Elliott and Hempstead’s Cayden Lovett (285) also suffered their second losses in the consolation second round and were eliminated.