Here is a capsule look at local teams in the Tri-Rivers Conference and Upper Iowa Conference this season:
TRI-RIVERS CONFERENCE
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Isaac Sturm (first year)
Last year — 7-12, 4-7 Tri-Rivers
Key players — Nolan Tracy (Sr., F), Evan Scott (Jr., G), Caden Kettmann (Soph., F), Bryce Sieverding (Soph., G)
Outlook — It will be a fresh look for the Mohawks this winter, as Carson Michels has graduated after a terrific senior season in which he led the team in points, rebounds and blocks, and on average he accounted for 30 of Marquette’s 53 points every game. Also, Marquette athletic director Sturm takes over the coaching duties from Joel Sieverding. The Mohawks are going to be a young group but one that does bring back some experience. Tracy, Scott, Kettmann and Bryce Sieverding all return to the starting lineup and will need to take their games to another level.
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Coach — Justin Olind (14th year, 126-173)
Last year — 17-6, 10-4 Tri-Rivers
Key players — Jack Wiskus (Sr., F), Mason Ashline (Sr., F), Korey Putz (Sr., G), Konnor Putz (Sr., G)
Outlook — The Vikings are coming off a strong campaign that ended in heartbreaking fashion in the substate semifinals, but with four starters back in the fold this could be a season for redemption. Wiskus (11 ppg, 5 rpg) and Ashline (10 ppg, 5 rpg) control the paint for the Vikings, and the Putz brothers are playmakers at the guard positions — all are part of a group of 13 seniors. With three more players that saw key minutes last season also back, Ed-Co is in position to make another run at the state tournament.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coach — Eric Conner (sixth year, 29-38)
Last year — 12-12, 7-7 Tri-Rivers
Key players — AJ Ambundo (Sr., G), Avery Holtz (Jr., G), Landen Deutmeyer (Sr., F), Brock Trenkamp (Sr., F)
Outlook — While it’s going to be a younger, inexperienced lineup on the court this winter, the Wildcats have developed in the offseason and expect to compete every night. Maquoketa Valley will need players to step up more urgently, too, as starter Ambundo suffered an injury during the football season and will sadly miss his senior campaign. Holtz, a second team all-Tri-Rivers selection last year, stands to pick up some of the slack.
Upper Iowa Conference
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Kyle Sperfslage (11th year, 118-102)
Last year — 11-10, 10-6 UIC
Key players — Caleb Helle (Sr., F), Caden Palmer (Sr., G), William Speilbauer (Sr., F)
Outlook — The Eagles finished fourth in the league standings last season and are expecting to make a leap up with all five starters back in the fold. Helle was a first team all-UIC pick last season, and Palmer and Speilbauer were second teamers.