The Dubuque Fighting Saints offensive woes continued on Friday night.
Adam Gajan, playing in just his second USHL game, stopped all 27 shots he faced to lead the Green Bay Gamblers to a 4-0 victory over the Saints at the Resch Center. Dubuque suffered its second consecutive shutout loss and has gone 137 minutes and 58 seconds of game time without scoring a goal.
Des Moines’ Max Lundgren shut out the Saints last Saturday, and Dubuque went scoreless for the final 17:58 of a game at Cedar Rapids the previous night.
“When we work hard, we can beat anybody and I think we’re a top-end team in our league,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “But tonight, we didn’t work hard enough and we didn’t move our feet well enough. It was pretty much a lack luster performance from top to bottom.
“We just have to regroup and get back at it (tonight).”
Green Bay capitalized on a fortunate bounce to take the lead at the 4:04 mark of the opening period. Mykhailo Danyov scored on a rebound in the low slot after the Dubuque defense blocked an initial backhanded shot by defenseman Carter Rose. James Duerr picked up a secondary assist on the Ukraine native’s fourth goal of the season.
The Gamblers doubled the lead 13:07 later on Jayden Davis’ fifth goal of the season. Matthew Rafalski created a turnover in the neutral zone, and former Saints forward Mikey DeAngelo carried into the Dubuque zone on the right wing before making a spinning centering pass to a streaking Davis for a quick shot past goaltender Paxton Geisel.
The Saints dominated the second period territorially and held a 13-8 advantage in shots, but the Gamblers tallied the only goal to stretch the lead to 3-0. Rose had his initial shot from the left point blocked in traffic, but Raimonds Vitolins won the race to a loose puck in the slot and beat Geisel for his third goal of the campaign. Hagen Moe picked up a secondary assist.
Another former Saint, defenseman Austin Oravetz, scored a power play goal at the 2:30 mark of the third period to give the Gamblers a 4-0 cushion. Oravetz slipped behind the Dubuque defense and deflected a Matthew DiMarsico centering pass behind Geisel for his third goal of the season.
DeAngelo and Oravetz both went to Green Bay in the deal that brought University of Michigan freshman and Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jackson Hallum to Dubuque late last season.
• The Saints will honor Stephen Halliday, the Ohio State University freshman who set the USHL’s Tier I scoring record last season while in Dubuque, tonight against USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program. The first 1,000 fans through the gates at Dubuque Ice Arena will receive a commemorative towel listing all of his achievements. The first 50/50 raffle of the season will benefit the Dubuque Regional Humane Society, an organization Halliday supported while being named the USHL’s Curt Hammer Award for his perseverance on and off the ice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.