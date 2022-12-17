The Dubuque Fighting Saints offensive woes continued on Friday night.

Adam Gajan, playing in just his second USHL game, stopped all 27 shots he faced to lead the Green Bay Gamblers to a 4-0 victory over the Saints at the Resch Center. Dubuque suffered its second consecutive shutout loss and has gone 137 minutes and 58 seconds of game time without scoring a goal.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.