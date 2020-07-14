Dubuque Wahlert graduate Charlie Vandermillen has always been known as an intense, passionate tennis player.
That’s why the new guidelines in place for this year’s 52nd edition of the Mississippi Valley Open tennis tournament are taking a little getting used to.
“Personally, I was kind of shocked and upset with it,” Vandermillen said. “It kind of freaks me out and distracts me from winning and my match play. Any distractions that force me to lose focus, I don’t like. I’m not liking it.”
Those guidelines, however, are instrumental in the tournament even operating this week in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The juniors kicked things off on Monday, with only Iowa players allowed and no doubles competition.
“I was really worried we weren’t going to be able to hold the MVO this year,” said Wahlert’s Charlie Fair. “It’s something we all look forward to every year. Being the first tournament back, that makes it even more special.”
There was certainly a different vibe to this year’s opening day of the MVO, and for good reason. Many precautions have been taken to allow the players to compete, and on top of that, Wahlert’s O’Connor Tennis Center is acting as the new tournament headquarters with the Dubuque Golf & Country Club renovating its courts this summer.
“My initial reaction to these new tournament headquarters is that it’s always nice to go back to my old stomping grounds. It’s a pleasure to be back here,” said sixth-year MVO tournament director Dishon Deering, who led the Wahlert girls tennis program for two years in 2015-16. “The excitement in the air from the players and the parents is felt immediately. We’ve had players ready to play since 6 a.m. this morning. They were itching to play. Being able to host the tournament and give these juniors the opportunity to play, the reward is more than we could have asked for.”
As for the guidelines, it was only the first day and players were getting the hang of it. Face coverings, social distancing and hand sanitizer stations are just the tip of the iceberg in the changes to this year’s tournament. With only essential family or guardians recommended as spectators, there was little socializing and minimal crowd interaction.
“I think it’s great that we’re playing. A lot of other tournaments got canceled, and I love the MVO,” Wahlert’s Caroline Hutchinson said. “It’s not only a great tournament, but it’s a great community. That’s how Dubuque is.”
All players are asked to wear masks when not competing, and participants will serve with their own set of balls. Players are asked to only use their rackets when returning balls to their opponents, and no score cards are used.
“I’m kind of used to the mask thing, but it’s definitely different from a tennis standpoint,” Hutchinson said. “The masks and our own tennis balls, I was tripping up a bit with that. I have to think for a second with no scorecards. It’s a nice reminder with the score cards, but now you’re more focused and on task keeping score.”
For the high school players entered, it was an opportunity to finally play competitively after their prep spring seasons were canceled due to the virus.
“It feels really good,” Fair said. “It’s been a really long time since a lot of us have been able to play tournaments. This is just a good feeling to get back out on the court and get to compete again.”
While the guidelines may be a nuisance at times, the consensus — as expected — is that these area athletes are just ecstatic to be on the courts in a competitive environment.
“Everyone here is wearing masks and the spectator number is low, just essential family,” Deering said. “Everyone has been practicing their social distancing. We’ve had no problems. There’s plenty of hand sanitizer to go around.”
• The boys 18 semifinals will be at Wahlert this morning at 9 a.m., with the championship match scheduled for noon. Top-seeded Grayson Zylstra of Cedar Rapids meets North Liberty’s Seth Sigel and Waukee’s Quin Monson faces second-seeded Brady Horstmann of Cedar Rapids in the semis. Fair, Vandermillen and Senior’s Julian Nemmers were ousted in the quarterfinals. Fair and Nemmers are still alive in today’s consolation semifinals.
• The girls 18 championship match will be at Wahlert this morning at 10 a.m. between Urbandale’s Allison Szalay and Cedar Rapids’ Kathryn Zylstra. Hutchinson and Hempstead’s Peyton Connolly were eliminated in the quarterfinals. Hutchinson is still alive in today’s consolation semifinals.
• Hempstead’s Jake Althaus won three matches on Monday and will play Anthony Schulte of Cedar Rapids at 10 a.m. this morning at Wahlert for the boys 16 championship.
Althaus beat Cedar Rapids’ Ryan Schmit, 6-1, 6-0, in the first round; defeated Ottumwa’s Blake Myers, 6-1, 6-0, in the quarterfinals; then topped Marion’s Ayush Kalia, 7-5, 6-3, in the semis.
• Dylan Schulte of Cedar Rapids claimed the boys 14 championship with a win over Bettendorf’s Noah Gehler.
• Bettendorf’s Connor Feehan won the boys 12 championship by defeating Parker Holland of Cedar Rapids.