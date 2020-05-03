The Dubuque Senior boys track team parted ways just before spring break last month, unaware that it would be the last time they’d be together for a while.
When the Rams return to running, there will be quite a different look.
Head track and cross country coach Gary Wittman has announced his retirement, capping off a local coaching career that stretches all the way back to the 1980s. Another mainstay of Senior’s running programs, assistant cross country coach Paul Kilgore, is also stepping away, but both retirees feel Rams athletes are in capable hands.
Succeeding Wittman in track will by Senior graduate Ryan Giesemann (pending approval by the Dubuque School Board). Dain Leytem has been named the new cross country coach.
“I told people this was going to be my best year ever, and it was,” said Wittman, 65, describing Senior’s track season just prior to the coronavirus shutdown of sports. “Then boom, it all stopped. It was really difficult for me, but especially for those seniors. Some of them were geared up for some big things.
“But we have people that are going to take over and do a great job at Senior. It’s at a point where we can leave and don’t have to worry.”
Wittman was an NCAA Division II all-American decathlete for the University of Northern Iowa, giving him first-hand knowledge of multiple events on the track. He became a graduate assistant at Eastern Illinois University before landing in Dubuque County as the Loras College women’s track assistant in 1983. In 1988, he took over both of the Duhawks men’s and women’s track programs, and coached six different Loras Hall of Famers.
Wittman left the program in 2005 to take over as a football and wrestling coach at Washington Middle School. Shortly after that, Senior summoned Wittman back to running. He was named the Rams’ head track coach in 2007 and three years later replaced the legendary Jim Boughton as Senior’s boys cross country coach.
That’s where Wittman’s path crossed with Kilgore. A longtime disciple of Boughton’s teachings, Kilgore was unsure if he would stay on the Rams’ staff.
“At that point, I actually thought about ending it for myself a bit, but I thought I could help bridge the gap between Boughton and Wittman,” said Kilgore, 44. “The more I worked with Gary and learned his philosophy, I stuck around.
“He’s meticulous and thoughtful. When he first started to coach with us, I asked a lot of questions. I was always amazed at how thought out everything was. At no point was he just trying things to try them. These were things he’d thought about for a long time.”
Kilgore quickly became Wittman’s right hand man.
“He’s like a best friend,” Wittman said of Kilgore. “He pretty much echoes what I say. He wouldn’t say anything to contradict anything I would say. We’re both always on board.”
Wittman has served the dual coaching roles for the last decade, coaching three different conference champions, nine state medalists and four Drake Relays place winners. He guided Senior to the state cross country meet six times along with four top-20 individual runners.
Among those successful athletes was Giesemann. After running sprints and hurdles for the Rams under Wittman, Giesemann competed collegiately at St. Ambrose University before returning to Senior as Wittman’s assistant. Giesemann served that capacity for the last four years, and said Wittman has been grooming him as his successor.
With Wittman’s retirement, there’s a lot of knowledge about the sport going out the door, Giesemann said.
“Definitely some big shoes to fill,” said Giesemann, 27, who is also an assistant for Senior’s football team. “Gary’s been a great mentor to me. He wanted me to be prepared and I really can’t thank him enough. … He knows everything. He was a competitor. He coached the throws. He coached the sprints. He knows a lot of stuff. He’s so knowledgeable that you’ve got to just sit and listen.
“I love his team mentality. Bringing the distance crew together with sprinters and getting everybody to buy in. I want to bring a lot of that same stuff back.”
For Wittman and Kilgore, the “timing was right” to step down. Kilgore hopes to devote more time to watching his daughter compete at Senior. Wittman is looking forward to satisfying some of his many interests — including art, cooking and woodworking.
Around Senior, his colleagues have called him a “renaissance man.”
“There’s never going to be a day where I’m bored,” Wittman said.
Giesemann and Kilgore both said it was unfortunate that Wittman couldn’t live out his final season to its fullest extent. But while the coaching batons have been passed, it would serve as a shock to nobody if the Dalzell Field track had a frequent familiar spectator taking in a meet.
“I have a pretty good feeling that Gary’s not going to be completely out of track and field,” Giesemann said.