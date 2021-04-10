BENTON, Wis. — It was just a good old-fashioned rivalry football game. When one team flexed, the other flexed right back.
Neither Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg nor Cuba City was going to let the other pull away in their matchup Friday night.
Cuba City was able to make just enough plays in the end to come away with a 27-20 victory at Benton High School.
B/SM/S looked poised early with a dominant rushing offense. The Knights used a 12-play opening drive that chewed up nearly 6 minutes and 73 yards to take an early lead. Chandler Kelly’s 2-yard run gave the Knights a 6-0 lead.
With Cuba City forced to punt at the start of the second quarter, an errant snap gave the tri-op the ball on the Cubans’ 6-yard line. Three plays later, Jacob Duerr found Brandon Hoppman for an 8-yard scoring pass and the Knights had a 14-0 lead after the two-point conversion.
That seemed to ignite the Cuban defense, or at least bring them to life.
“We had to contain them,” Cuba City coach Guy Kopp said. “We struggled at times. We make a long run; it gets called back. We make a touchdown; it’s called back. Good teams make those mistakes and they rebound and win games. Great teams don’t make those mistakes and score more points.”
After a Logan Rogers interception, Cuba City quarterback Beau Kopp took the next play himself for a 20-yard keeper into the endzone at 5:57 of the second quarter, cutting the deficit to 14-7.
With 3:20 left in the half, the Cuban defense came up big again. Facing a fourth-and-1, the big boys on the line stuffed Hoppman for a loss and forced a turnover on downs.
On the next drive, Kopp orchestrated an eight-play drive, highlighted by a keeper on fourth down that kept the possession alive. With just 16 seconds left in the half, Kopp connected with Blake Bussan on a 9-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 14.
Neither defense was willing to budge early in the third. The Cubans were forced to punt on their first possession of the second half. The Knights, however, couldn’t capitalize and they, too, were forced to punt it away.
But the defense stepped up.
After a low snap on the punt attempt gave the Cubans the ball inside the red zone, the Knights forced an incompletion on fourth down.
Just like it had all night, good defense turned into offense.
Jacob Duerr connected with Ben Beau on a 73-yard screen pass on the Knights’ next possession to take a 20-14 lead, capping off a seven-play drive for B/SM/S.
But Cuba City came right back. Darrian Cummings’ 55-yard kickoff return set up solid field possession at the Knights 27-yard line. Four plays later Kopp found Mason Reese on a 19-yard connection. After Junior Garcia’s extra point, the Cubans had the lead, 21-20, with 3:47 to play in the third.
Cuba City added on with Chayse Barth’s 5-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter, capping off a drive that spanned nearly 6 minutes and extended the lead to 27-20.
The Cubans weren’t looking back from here.
B/SM/S got a big return from Hoppman on the ensuing kickoff, but the Cuban defense was relentless once again. With B/SM/S starting quarterback Duerr sidelined with an injury, the Cuba City defensive line timed a snap perfectly, forcing a turnover on downs.
On fourth-and-inches, Kopp was able to sneak ahead just enough to retain possession and seal the victory.
“All of our kids played well,” Kopp said. “I’m proud of our kids. It’s a good team victory for us.”