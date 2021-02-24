A capsule look at tonight’s United States Hockey League game:
YOUNGSTOWN PHANTOMS (6-16-4) AT DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (11-15-2)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Mystique Community Ice Center
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: Youngstown has won all three meetings in the season series. That includes a 5-3 decision at Mystique in November and a 5-2, 4-1 sweep in Youngstown on Jan. 8-9. Tonight’s game is the make-up of the Feb. 4 game postponed by the coronavirus.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints have earned standings points in three straight games and have gone 6-2-2 in their last 10, matching Chicago and Green Bay for the most standings points in the USHL over that span. Dubuque trails Team USA by 10 points for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference but has two games in hand.
Scouting Youngstown: The Phantoms hope to continue their mastery of Dubuque in this mid-week make-up game in an effort to get back in the playoff chase. Youngstown trails Dubuque by eight points and Team USA by 18, but it has played the fewest number of games in the league at 26 — two fewer than Dubuque and four fewer than Team USA. The Phantoms are 2-5-3 in their last 10.