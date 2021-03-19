Zane Demsey learned at an early age the importance of the military in protecting our freedoms.
Demsey’s father, Mike, served in the United States Marine Corps, which meant overseas tours of duty and frequently relocating his family. His grandfathers, an uncle and a couple of cousins also dedicated themselves to the armed services.
So, Military Appreciation Night at Mystique Community Ice Center will hit close to home for the Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman from Harrison Township, Mich. The Saints host the USHL-leading Chicago Steel to open a three-game weekend that also includes a visit to Chicago on Saturday and Sunday matinee at home against Green Bay.
“I’ve always looked up to the people who put their country ahead of themselves just to keep us safe and for fighting for a lot of things that, to be honest, we take for granted,” Demsey said. “I’ve always considered them the coolest people and my heroes. And I’ve always respected them for that.
“One of the coolest things (the Saints organization does) is the Hometown Hero at every home game to honor someone from the military. But it’s even better that we dedicate a whole game to them and everything they do for us.”
Hirschbach Motor Lines and media partner Radio Dubuque will sponsor the annual Military Appreciation Night, which typically takes place in November but had to be delayed because of early season concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m definitely relieved that we’re still doing it,” said Saints defenseman Ian Pierce, whose half-brother, Sam Vranicar-Pierce, served in the Marine Corps as a machine gunner and scout sniper during multiple deployments in Afghanistan. “It’s important to celebrate the military and show our appreciation for the honor and sacrifice people like my brother — and all the military members’ family — make for us.
“Most people keep the military in the backs of their minds and appreciate the sacrifices they make. But to have a night dedicated completely to them is something entirely different. Last year, I thought it gave us a little extra edge, knowing we were playing that game for them.”
The Saints will be wearing special military-themed jerseys tonight and make them available to the public via a special online auction. Due to the pandemic, the Saints decided not to have a live auction in the arena, as has been the tradition since the inaugural season of 2010-11.
In the past, Military Appreciation Night has generated as much as $20,000 for the local Veterans Freedom Center on Kerper Boulevard. That includes the jersey auction and specially themed military merchandise.
“I’ve always thought they were the coolest jerseys we wear during the year,” said assistant captain Riley Stuart, whose grandfathers served in the Army. “It’s not just that they look cool, but they have the most meaning and value behind them.
“It’s great that we can help raise money for them. It’s really the least we can do for all the sacrifices they make for us on a daily basis.”
The Saints will honor local active, retired and veteran members of the armed forces throughout the evening. Those presenting a valid military ID will receive a complimentary ticket to the game, as well as a voucher for a free haircut courtesy of Great Clips in Dubuque. An Oath of Enlistment will occur on the ice during the first intermission.