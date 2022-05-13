Eric Miller, who spent the past 14 seasons guiding the successful East Dubuque boys basketball program, has stepped down to take the activities director position at Dubuque Hempstead.
Miller will succeed Brian Kuhle, who last month earned a promotion to the chief human resources officer for the Dubuque Community School District. Miller was a star basketball player at Hempstead and has been a teacher in the social studies department at the school for 21 years.
“It is a great opportunity for myself and especially for providing for my family,” Miller wrote in an email to East Dubuque parents. “I have had my administration degree for 15 years and this is literally the one position at Hempstead in administration that I would have interest in.
"Through many conversations with (Kuhle) and with my family, I decided that this was an opportunity that I could not pass on," Miller said in the email.
"I have already met with the boys today and explained this move to them. The summer schedule is set right now, and camp, tournaments, etc., are going to go as planned and the rest of the staff plans to stay and work with the boys this summer. There could be changes, but those will be communicated, just not by me. My AD responsibilities will begin as soon as school is out.”