Dubuque Hempstead moved up one spot in the Iowa Class 4A boys prep basketball poll this week while Dyersville Beckman’s first loss cost the Trailblazers’ their No. 1 spot in 2A.
Hempstead (7-0) garnered 92 points in the Associated Press poll and checked in at No. 2, 12 points behind No. 1 Waukee (6-0), which earned seven of 12 first-place votes.
No. 3 Sioux City East (7-0) earned two first-place votes, while No. 4 Waterloo West (6-1), No. 5 Ankeny Centennial (7-1) and No. 6 Cedar Falls (5-1) received one each.
Dubuque Senior (4-1) was 12th among 4A teams with 18 points.
Hempstead returns to action tonight with a showdown at No. 8 Iowa City West (5-1). Senior visits Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-4).
After suffering a 58-55 road loss to Class 3A No. 10 De Witt Central last week, Beckman slipped from No. 1 to No. 5 in the 2A poll.
Treynor (7-1) remained No. 2 in 2A despite receiving four first-place votes as Hawarden West Sioux (8-0) jumped from No. 6 to capture the top ranking despite receiving just one first-place vote.
North Linn (7-0) earned three first-place votes and was ranked third. Camanche (6-0) received four first-place votes and was fourth.
Beckman hosts Maquoketa (2-5) tonight.
Davenport Assumption (7-0) was No. 1 in Class 3A while Remsen St. Mary’s (7-0) occupied the top spot in 1A.
Scales Mound 50, Warren 43 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Benjamin Vandigo scored 18 points to lead the Hornets past the Warriors.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Southwestern 54, Potosi/Cassville 53 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Abby Budden was fouled on a rebound as time expired and made the first free throw to lift the Wildcats to a narrow victory over Potosi/Cassville.
Budden scored seven of her team-high 21 points at the free-throw line for Southwestern (1-9). Alisa Ramaker added 12 points for the Wildcats.
Anna Kartman scored a game-high 27 points and Lilly Post added 12 for Potosi/Cassville, which held a slim 29-27 halftime lead..