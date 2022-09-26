Michael Hrabel didn’t give his originally United States Hockey League team many second chances on Sunday afternoon.

The Prague native stopped all 27 shots he faced to backstop the Omaha Lancers to a 3-0 victory over the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the final game of the USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, Pa.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.