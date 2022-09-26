Michael Hrabel didn’t give his originally United States Hockey League team many second chances on Sunday afternoon.
The Prague native stopped all 27 shots he faced to backstop the Omaha Lancers to a 3-0 victory over the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the final game of the USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, Pa.
“We did a pretty good job of creating, but you have to give credit to their goalie because he swallowed a lot of pucks so we didn’t have those second- and third-chance opportunities where you normally score goals,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said after his team fell to 1-1-0. “Everything stuck to him, so he did a really good job of killing the momentum. (Saturday, in a 5-4 overtime win against Des Moines), we did a really good job with those second-chance opportunities. That just wasn’t there tonight.
“The guys played hard. Other than a couple of boneheaded plays, we controlled most of the game territorially, in my opinion. We had a lot of teachable moments this weekend, and we’ll continue to get better.”
Dubuque selected Hrabel in the 2021 USHL Futures Draft but opted to go with returning veteran Paxton Geisel and Sunday’s starter, Marcus Brannman, in goal this season. So, the Saints dealt Hrabel, along with a 2023 Phase I ninth-round draft pick and a 2024 Phase I 10th round pick, to the Lancers this summer in exchange for four draft picks — a 2023 Phase I second rounder, a 2024 Phase II first rounder, a 2024 Phase I fifth rounder, and a conditional 2024 draft pick.
Dubuque dominated the first period, outshooting the Lancers, 11-3. The Saints finished with a 27-22 advantage in shots and went 0-for-4 on the power play while stopping both of Omaha’s man advantages.
“Omaha had a really good structure tonight,” said defenseman Max Burkholder, who led all players with five shots. “They were pretty good defensively, and we were struggling to create offense. We had out moments, but obviously it wasn’t our best.
“We needed to play a more simple game, which helps you create more. That’ll come. We have a great group of guys with good skill sets, so we’ll get it down.”
Omaha opened the scoring at 9:26 of the second period, when Ryan Kusler fed Braydon Beahm for a backdoor goal to convert a 2-on-1 following a long stretch pass from Nate Benoit.
Alex Bump added insurance with 3:40 remaining in regulation. Griffin Jurecki sealed the victory with an empty net goal in the final minutes.
