Those tough lessons learned in the first three weeks of the season began to pay off for Dubuque Wahlert on Friday night.
Bryce Rudiger had 9 completions for 161 yards on 9 attempts, Ryan Brosius ran for 78 yards, and the Golden Eagles beat the La Porte City Union Knights, 24-7, in their Class 2A District 4 opener at the Rock Bowl.
In their first drive, the Golden Eagles marched 61-yards in 4 minutes, capping off the drive with a 1-yard plunge from Matthew Nachtman. J.P. Weber added the PAT and Wahlert was in business.
In their second drive of the game, disaster almost struck, as an errant snap went over Rudiger’s head. A lucky bounce allowed him to grab the ball and find Zachary Callahan in the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown. Weber added the PAT and the Golden Eagles led, 14-0.
On the Knights' ensuing drive, Callahan picked off a pass from quarterback Grant Behrens. On the very next play, Rudiger found a wide open Carson Cummer, who took the ball 68 yards for the touchdown and a 21-0 lead before the break.
The Eagles’ defense kept Behrens and company out of the end zone for the entirety of the first half. The Eagles allowed 189 yards of total offense in the first half, but the Knights had trouble hanging on to the football. The Knights coughed up the ball on the Wahlert 12-yard line on their first possession, threw an interception to Cummer on their second possession, and missed a field goal to end the first half.
The second half was more of the same.
Wahlert maintained long drives beginning in the third quarter. Though the Eagles did not cross the goal line in their first possession of the second half, they managed to slow the Knights.
The Knights took 5 minutes and 11 plays to score their first touchdown of the game after Michael Niebergall found the path to the outside on a 9-yard scamper. Brock Meyer added what would be the Knights' last points of the game with 5:58 to go in the third quarter.
Wahlert scored its last points of the game when Weber added a 21-yard chip shot field goal to finish the scoring.
Kennen Petraitis ran for 58 yards, Matthew Nachtman ran for 26, and Rudiger ran for 10 of his own. Cummer caught 3 passes for 95 yards.