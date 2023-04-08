Dubuque Senior and Western Dubuque graduated nearly all of its members from last year’s gold-medal winning state relay teams, while Dubuque Wahlert returns a gold-medal discus thrower. Hempstead, despite the lack of state gold a year ago, brings back plenty of experience.
All four city schools should benefit from increased rosters as they look to build upon recent success.
Here is a capsule preview of the 2023 track and field season among city schools competing in the Mississippi Valley Conference:
Recommended for you
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Mark Ressler (5th season)
Returning veterans — John Maloney (jr., distance); Caleb Kass (sr., distance); Brendon Zheng (soph., sprinter); Will Pitz (sr.); Jabob Johnson (sr.); Zach Johnson (jr.); Charlie Driscoll (jr.); Tate Woodruff (jr.); Brandon Kass (soph.); Ben Donath (sr.); Alex DeWitt (sr.); Ayden Farley (sr.); Sean Kelly (sr.); Kyle Deuhr (jr.); Christian Pettinger (jr.); Koltan Zwiebohmer (jr.); Will Houselog (soph.);
Promising newcomers — Justin Potts (jr.); Micha Fern (fr.); Landon McKay (fr.); Matthew Hanselman (jr.); Steffonte Jones (jr.); Joe Vize (sr.); Beau Baker (sr.); James Eichorn (jr.); Owen Leitzen (soph.); Kayden Hefel (soph.); Thomas Brashaw (soph.); Avery Keehner (fr.); Jordan Plummer (fr.); RaQuann Cooper (fr.); Chase McElmeel (soph.); Bryant Knopp (soph.)
Outlook — Maloney returns as the Mustangs’ top performer at last year’s state meet after an eighth-place finish in the 1,600 and as part of the fifth-place 4x800 team. Kass and Zheng are the only other Hempstead runners to boast state experience from last season, but a roster that has increased by 23 athletes has shown a lot of promise thus far. Look for a number of these new faces to be consistent point scorers for the Mustangs this season.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Ryan Giesemann (3rd season)
Returning veterans — Jaden Arnold (jr., sprinter); Isaac Gooch (soph., sprints/hurdles/jumps); Robert Howes (sr., distance); Nick Lambe (jr., sprinter); TJ Lynn (jr., throws); Deyon Moore (sr., sprinter); Nate Obbink (sr., hurdles); Cohen Pfohl (sr., throws); Garrett Schumacher (soph., sprinter); Calvin Lueken (soph., distance); Marshawn Dukes (soph, sprints/jumps); Dustin Foht (sr., sprinter); Theison Folk (sr., sprinter); Nic Graham (sr., distance); Jacob Haug (soph., distance); Jalen Johnson (soph., jumps); Landon Kelly (jr., sprinter); Finn Kinkaid (soph., distance); Jackson Ley (sr., throws); Tyler McDonald (sr., sprints/hurdles); Noah Roling (jr., sprinter); Jacob Rowe (soph., distance); Andrew Theisen (jr., sprinter)
Promising newcomers — Mahdi Alatabi (soph., sprints/hurdles); Charlie Crow (fr., sprints/hurdles); Zach Heiar (soph., sprints); Montel Jones (jr., sprints); Jack Kirman (fr., distance)
Outlook — Arnold returns to the Rams as the most decorated state athlete from last year having won gold as part of the 4x400 relay, and qualified in two other events. Lambe, Obbink, Schumacher and Pfohl also come back with state experience to aid a veteran, well-rounded group that is hungry to send even more athletes to Des Moines this season. The addition of several up-and-comers have expectations high for the Rams this season.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Bob Oberfoell (4th season)
Returning veterans — Duke Faley (sr., throws); Ryan Brosius (sr., sprinter); Isaac Pfeiffer (jr., distance); Willie Herbst (sr.); Nicolas Pierro (sr.); Brevin Hawkinson (jr.); Andrew Slaght (jr.); Nick Klapatauskas (soph.); Drew Reilly (soph.); Caden Soppe (soph.); Matthew Nachtmann (sr.); William Grommet (jr.); Pierce Oberfoell (jr.); Eden Schrack (jr.); Ryder Vallee (jr.); Kyle Powers (soph.); Greg Smith (soph.)
Promising newcomers — Jerren Gille (jr., sprinter); Kevin Mendoza (jr., sprinter); Michael Winter (jr., sprinter); Tom Scherr (soph., sprinter); Drew Kirby (soph., sprinter); Adam Sigwarth (soph., sprinter); Ryan Winter (soph., sprinter); Cody Avery (fr., sprinter); John Berning (fr., distance); Charlie Breithaupt (fr., throws); Jayden Brookins (fr., distance); Nate Budzisz (fr., throws); Nick Faley (fr., throws); Duncan Freund (fr., distance); Anderson Herbst (fr., sprinter); Lincoln Oberfoell (fr., sprinter); Josh Oelke (fr., sprinter); Tommy Olberding (fr., sprinter); Jimmy Topping (fr., throws)
Outlook — Faley claimed gold last year in the discus, and Brosius third in the 200 as the top two individual placers at last year’s state meet. The Golden Eagles also stood on the podium with fifth-place efforts in the 4x100 and 4x200. A boosted roster of 50 athletes, including 16 new members, gives Wahlert high hopes of improving upon the team’s ninth-place finish at state last year.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Tom Jasper (14th season)
Returning veterans — Carson Burger (sr.); Caleb Klein (sr.); Eric Deutmeyer (sr.); Ian Fagan (sr.); Nathan Williams (sr.); Isaiah Hammerand (sr.); Lucas Ingles (sr.); Daviyon Gaston (sr.); Tyler Horstman (jr.); Ryan Digmann (jr.); Colin McDermott (jr.); Brock Carpenter (jr.); Brandon Decker (jr.); Dillon Aulwes (jr.); Ashton Hogrefe (jr.); Grant Glausser (jr.); Kaleb Rowland (jr.); Jackson Skrtich (jr.); Jaden Then (soph.); Drew Burds (soph.); Anthony Mallers (sr.); Mitchel Kamp (sr.); Derek Fangman (sr.); Kaleb Reed (sr.); Ben Hermsen (sr.); Thomas Blair (sr.); Jackson Doyle (sr.); Eli Harbaugh (sr.); Jake Murphy (sr.); Drake Summers (jr.); Grant Demmer (jr.); Joe Boge (jr.); Talon Bonnette (jr.); Carson Anglin (jr.); Liam Kelly (jr.); Peter Niklasen (jr.); Garrett Kluesner (soph.); Jimmy Hoover (soph.); Coy Messer (soph.)
Promising newcomers — Nolan Callahan (sr.); Malik Davis (sr.); Hunter Blackwood (sr.); Tyler Bedtka (jr.); Jackson Webber (jr.); Gabe Wessels (jr.); Sam Christopher (jr.); Sam Krapfl (jr.); Jeremy Kurt (jr.); Hunter Quaqliano (jr.); Caiden Wohlers (jr.); Jack Lansing (jr.); Landon Clemen (soph.); Kevin Landa (soph.); Leo Hammerand (soph.); Justin Kurt (soph.); Tanis Willenbring (soph.); Landon Bassett (soph.); Donovan Tran (soph.); John Lemke (soph.); Carsten Bahl (fr.); Luke Boyle (fr.); Bradley Brosius (fr.); Owen Habel (fr.); Rory Higgins (fr.); Beau Jasper (fr.); Jacob Jesenovec (fr.); Ben Kluesner (fr.); Brady Kult (fr.); Tristan Luesnmann (fr.); Caleb Smith (fr.); Clay Breiner (fr.); Blaine Telford (fr.); Ben Wernimont (fr.); Kobe Lux (fr.); Jaylin Rocquemore (fr.); Michael Rankin (fr.); Cooper Clark (fr.); Jake LaCrone (fr.); James Foley (fr.); Quentin Nauman (fr.); Charlie Zimmerman (fr.); Kolt Pace (fr.); Jake Boge (fr.); Zach Lucas (fr.); Caiden Begle (fr.); Symon McDermott (fr.); Charlie Ernzen (fr.); Alex Gassman (fr.); Drew Horsfall (fr.); Jared Schanbeck (fr.); Traven Then (fr.)
Outlook — Carpenter, Hogrefe, Hammerand and Gaston all participated individually in last year’s state meet. The Bobcats graduated all four members from the gold-medal winning 4x800 team, but still possess a championship-level distance team. Members of the sixth-place distance medley and 4x400 squads will look to make another podium run, along with a more experienced group of sprinters, jumpers and throwers. This season’s WD team as a whole will be very balanced across the board with high expectations in mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.