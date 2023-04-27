Trista Schmidt is leaving it all on the field in her final soccer season at Beckman Catholic.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week leads the Class 1A No. 13-ranked Trailblazers (7-1) in both goals and scoring with 19 goals on 60 shots through eight games.
“We didn’t lose any starters from last season, so we’ve been able to come out with a really strong start to the season,” Schmidt said. “This is my second year as a captain, and I feel like it’s my job to bring the passion to the field, especially on offense.”
Schmidt, who is in her fourth year on the varsity team, had just 11 goals total last season.
“I think it’s just credit to the work I’ve been able to put in during the offseason,” she said. “My teammates have also been working so hard, and it’s just all coming together this year.”
Beckman coach Greg Keegan said that Schmidt has a nose for the ball and has perfected her skills over the past couple years.
“When we are in tough games, she’s the one that is there to finish it,” he said. “Athletically, she has really come into her own this year.”
During the Bellevue game last week, Schmidt tallied five goals in a 10-1 win over the Comets.
“They were really packing the box against us and her job was to finish when we got inside,” Keegan said. “She did a great job of executing.”
As a team captain, Schmidt said she enjoys the responsibility of having her coach and teammates look to her on the field.
“I keep my eyes open to see what we can improve on and just try to be coach’s eyes out there,” she said. “I also strive to be a good leader off the field as well.”
Schmidt said that she has been playing soccer since the first grade, and has developed a love for the game over the years.
“I love being a part of a team,” she said. “I have made so many friendships through soccer.”
Schmidt also plays basketball and softball for the Trailblazers.
With just one loss so far this season, Schmidt and her teammates have their eyes set on earning the program’s first trip to the state tournament.
“Getting Beckman to state is the ultimate goal,” she said. “I would absolutely love to help bring this team to state.”
