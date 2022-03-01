The Wisconsin state boys basketball tournament will be held March 17-19 at the Kohl Center in Madison, and area teams begin their road to state tonight with the opening of WIAA regional tournaments.
Following openers tonight, the regional semifinal games will take place on Friday, with the finals to follow on Saturday. Sectional semifinals are Thursday, March 10, with finals and the last step to reaching state on Saturday, March 12.
Here is a capsule look at the regionals featuring TH area teams (all games scheduled for 7 p.m.):
DIVISION 3 SECTIONAL 3
REGION A
First round — Richland Center (8-13) at River Valley (12-11); Clinton (4-20) at Platteville (13-11)
Semifinals — Richland Center/River Valley winner at Dodgeville (21-3); Clinton/Platteville winner at Edgewood (14-10)
Final — Location to be decided
Outlook — The Hillmen have a winnable contest in the first round, but if Platteville is going to make a run at Edgewood or likely Dodgeville in the regional final, it will lean on Jesse Martin (16.5 points per game) and Devin Digman, who averages a double-double on the season with 12.8 points and 11 rebounds per contest.
REGION B
First round — Edgerton (10-14) at Turner (15-8); Prairie du Chien (8-16) at Evansville (14-9)
Semifinals — Edgerton/Turner winner at Lodi (16-7); Evansville/Prairie du Chien winner at Columbus (18-4)
Final — Location to be decided
Outlook — It’s been an up and down year for the Blackhawks, who have been led by Owen Oldenberg’s 10.1 points and 3.7 assists per game. Prairie du Chien will need a strong showing to get by Evansville, then would need to take it to another level to test Columbus.
DIVISION 4 SECTIONAL 3
REGION A
First round — Cochrane-Fountain City (11-13) at Fennimore (11-13); Iowa-Grant (7-17) at Cashton (18-6); Boscobel (3-19) at Cuba City (22-2)
Semifinals — C-FC/Fennimore winner at Mineral Point (21-3); Iowa-Grant/Cashton winner vs. Boscobel/Cuba City winner, location TBD
Final — Location to be decided
Outlook — This regional is destined to come down to an electric final between SWAL rivals Mineral Point and Cuba City. Both programs are undoubtedly top-notch, but it was the Pointers earning the league championship and No. 1 seed by sweeping the Cubans during the regular season. Joah Filardo (17.5 ppg) and Leyten Bowers (11.5 ppg) front Mineral Point, while Carter Olson (19.9 ppg, 4.6 apg) and Max Lucey (14.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg) lead Cuba City. The winner of that likely regional final is a strong contender to reach Madison.
REGION B
First round — Riverdale (7-17) at La Crosse Aquinas (17-7); Lancaster (8-16) at Melrose-Mindoro (15-9)
Semifinals — Riverdale/Aquinas winner at Onalaska Luther (21-2); Lancaster/M-M winner at River Ridge (23-1)
Final — Location to be decided
Outlook — This regional figures to come down to a stellar final between the Timberwolves and Onalaska Luther. D.J. Kelley, who averages 18.3 points per game, could keep Lancaster alive to advance and try to upset River Ridge, but the balanced Timberwolves are determined to make a push toward state. Braden Crubel (17.3 ppg) and David Nies (13.1 ppg) will need to come up big if the Wolves hope to get by Luther.
REGION D
First round — Parkview (8-15) at Brodhead (18-6); Poynette (3-21) at Pardeeville (16-8)
Semifinals — Parkview/Brodhead winner at Marshall (18-6); Poynette/Pardeeville winner at Darlington (17-7)
Final — Location to be decided
Outlook — The Redbirds are led by Hunter Hardyman’s 15.6 points per game, and this regional is completely up for grabs between Darlington, Marshall, and Brodhead.
DIVISION 5 SECTIONAL 3
REGION C
First round — De Soto (11-12) at Highland (14-10); Shullsburg (4-20) at Potosi (14-10); Kickapoo (3-17) at North Crawford (18-6)
Semifinals — De Soto/Highland winner at Wauzeka-Steuben (23-0); Shullsburg/Potosi winner vs. Kickapoo/North Crawford winner, location TBD
Final — Location to be decided
Outlook — Potosi’s Gavin Wunderlin averages 15.6 points per game and has kept the Chieftains in many games this season, but this regional appears set for undefeated Wauzeka-Steuben to claim in hopes of continuing one of the best seasons in program history.
REGION D
First round — La Farge/Youth Initiative (4-18) at Southwestern (16-7); Belmont (8-16) at Benton (14-10); Ithaca (9-14) at Cassville (13-10); Weston (0-18) at Seneca (18-3)
Semifinals — La Farge/YI/Southwestern winner vs. Belmont/Benton winner; Ithaca/Cassville winner vs. Weston/Seneca winner, locations to be decided
Final — Location to be decided
Outlook — The Wildcats always seem to be playing their best ball in recent years at this time of year, and behind Nate Reiff (16.5 ppg) and Peerson Kephart (12.5 ppg), Southwestern could be set for a showdown with Seneca in the final.