Two of Dubuque’s brightest tennis stars had never squared off at the varsity level until Tuesday.
With the cancellation of the 2020 season, the first-ever showdown between Dubuque Wahlert’s No. 1, Caroline Hutchinson, and Dubuque Senior’s No. 1, Natalie Kaiser, was put off until their senior years.
And it didn’t disappoint. It was a dandy.
Hutchinson pulled it out in a battle that hit the 2-hour mark, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), sparking the Golden Eagles to a narrow 5-4 victory over the Rams at O’Connor Tennis Center.
“We’ve always played over the years at Alpine or in the summer, but we’ve never matched up in this kind of setting,” Hutchinson said. “It’s kind of funny that it’s taken this long to get to play her.”
The match drew a nice crowd cheering for both players, evident of being an anticipated tilt. When one player seemingly held the advantage, the other turned the tides in a confrontation of players with state tournament experience.
“Definitely had to stick in there the whole match,” Hutchinson said. “Natalie’s a good player. We grew up playing together, but we’ve never been able to play a competitive match against each other. That was really fun. I had to stick in there and get every ball that I could. It was a long match.”
In a match that could have gone either way, Hutchinson held strong for the full 120 minutes to key the win.
“I think she out-steadied her in the end,” Wahlert coach Jim Fuerstenberg said. “She played pretty darn consistent. (Natalie) made a few errors at crucial times, and that always helps.
“Caroline was hitting the ball well with some pace, and I like to see that. But she played exceptionally well. One of her better matches of the year.”
Amazingly, there was a match on the court longer. Senior’s Riley O’Donnell rallied to beat Claire Walker at No. 2 singles, 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 10-5, in a match that hit 2 1/2 hours.
“It came down to just getting it back at the end of the day,” said O’Donnell, a senior who will continue her playing career at Luther College. “She was really consistent. I had to play smart, and lobbing when she was at the net worked I think. My mental game got a lot stronger, as I was really beating myself up in the first set. Once I put my mind to it and told myself to stay positive, it really made the difference.”
Lindsay Cummer (No. 4), Wanti Du (5) and Hannah Hefel (6) won singles matches for Wahlert. Maddy Sampson-Brown (3) earned the Rams’ other singles win.
In doubles, Hutchinson and Walker triumped at No. 1 for Wahlert. Senior notched wins with O’Donnell and Maddie Hendricks at No. 2 and Emma Chambers and Lauren Downs at No. 3.
“Our five and six have been struggling a little bit, and they both pulled out matches in singles today,” Fuerstenberg said. “That’s huge.”