Victory lane had a different feel on Sunday.
Jason Roth said he forgot there weren’t fans in the stands this time. When he emerged from his No. 31 car, victorious in the IMCA Sport Mods feature race at the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway, he looked around to see empty grandstands.
Roth improvised and waved to Done Right TV’s livestream feed up above Turn 1, somewhat bewildered by the “new normal.”
“It’s weird. I didn’t even realize until I got out of the car,” said Roth, a Hazel Green, Wis., native. “I looked up at the camera and gave her a wave. That’s the best we can do.”
Due to the social distancing measures required amid the coronavirus pandemic, spectators weren’t allowed to attend Sunday’s season opener at the Fairgrounds. Race officials are hoping that’s the last time, with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proclamation allowing fans to return to tracks starting this week.
However, despite driving in an eerily empty stadium, Speedway promoter Kevin Kotz was pleased with Sunday’s turnout.
“So far so good,” said Kotz, Dubuque Fairgrounds general manager. “We worked with our team before hand and put a bunch of things together to run this really smooth. The drivers have been good. They’ve been following social distancing and they’ve been doing it pretty well.”
Roth emerged victorious in a race that saw four cautions over the first five laps of the 15-lap feature. Another caution on the final lap allowed him to fend off Cedar Falls, Iowa’s Kip Siems for the first trophy of the season awarded by the Fairgrounds.
“It’s nice to be back, that’s for sure. This coronavirus has taken it’s toll on racing,” said Roth, who started in the 11th spot in the Sport Mods final.
Pole winner Ben Chapman was in the lead position for a majority of the Sport Mods race, but was pushed off his leading pace after Jason Weiland’s No. 10 car spun out on Lap 10. Roth seized the opportunity, overtaking Chapman’s No. 1 car and controlling the top spot over the final five laps.
“It’s better to be lucky than good,” Roth said. “It was Chapman’s race, honestly. He was the hot car. But that’s racing. Sometimes you’ve got to be lucky.”
The most dominant race of the night went to Troy Cordes in the No. 71 Modified. In another caution-filled race, Cordes led the 20-lapper wire-to-wire and kept well ahead of several wrecks behind him.
Several notable wrecks took out Cordes’ best competition. Lap 10 in particular was a mess with three separate cautions, the second of which taking out Bernard, Iowa’s Timmy Current, who was sitting second at the time. Tempers on pit row flared post race with some choice words between drivers.
Joe Laffrenz, of Davenport, Iowa, took checkered in the 10-lap 4 Cylinder feature and Dakota Simonsen, of Fairfax, Iowa, won the 12-lap Hobby Stock feature race. Sunday’s final event, the 25-lap GSI IMCA Late Model feature, ended after the Telegraph Herald went to press.
Racing returns to the Fairgrounds next Sunday — this time with fans allowed. Price of admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $6 for students. Children 12 and under are free.