Marcus Brannman
Dubuque Fighting Saints goaltender Marcus Brannman committed to the University of Michigan on Wednesday. He will follow former Saints goaltender Erik Portillo to the Wolverines.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Marcus Brännman immediately felt at home during his brief visit to the University of Michigan earlier this week.

So, it didn’t take him long to accept an offer to play for one of the most decorated programs in college hockey.

