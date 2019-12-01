A capsule look at the Dubuque boys high school bowling season:
HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Roger Poling (13th season, 95-18 overall)
Last season — 7-4, 2,854.8 average
Returning letterwinners —Devin Eudaley (sr., 196 average), Calvin Johnson (sr., 194), Christian Bies (sr., 175), Trent Kutsch (jr., 155), Trevor Taylor (sr., 186)
Promising newcomers — Ian Ninneman (soph.), Dakota Rupp (soph.), Alex Scheffert (jr.), Colton Kinsella (jr.)
Mustangs in college — P.J. Connolly and Andy Johll bowl for Wartburg College, which is in its first season as a varsity sport.
Outlook — The Mustangs had a rare year in which they didn’t qualify for the state tournament last season, but a core group of four seniors could make another run at a Mississippi Valley Conference title as well as a return to state. Hempstead alumni have enjoyed a stellar year on the local lanes as well. Of the 64 bowlers in the Budweiser Big 10 tournament, 10 are Hempstead graduates. That includes defending champion Kevin Scheffert.
SENIOR
Coach — Chris Schultz (1st season)
Last season — 11-15-3, 2,852.8 average
Returning letterwinners — Jared Lattner (sr., 194 average), Hunter Winner (soph., 168), Peter Sullivan (sr., 147), Calvin Davis (sr.), Logan Jasper (soph.), Grant Paar (jr.), Mason Krieg (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Aidan Kohl (fr.), Michael Wlochal (fr.), Aidin Bettcher (soph.).
Rams in college — Brandon Birch and Ryan Petsche bowl at Hawkeye Community College.
Outlook — The Rams sent Andrew Mattoon to the state tournament last season, and Birch qualified in previous seasons. Senior graduated a solid senior class a year ago, but an up-and-coming young team could make some noise in the Mississippi Valley Conference this season. Schultz is a two-time finalist in the Big 10 and brings a wealth of knowledge to the program. He replaces Ken Gerken, who recently took over the Clarke University bowling program.
WAHLERT
Coach — Tom Kramer
Last season — 5-14, 2,556.4 average
Returning letterwinners — Will Kamentz (soph., 153 average), Carter Hanson (soph.), Ben Vaassen (jr., 151), Connor Beutin (jr., 151).
Promising newcomers — Garrett Kadolph (soph.), Eli Shubatt (jr.), Will Coohey (fr.), Nick Splinter (soph.).
Outlook — The Golden Eagles return four bowlers with varsity experience after graduating a solid senior class. While this team is young, Kramer likes its potential and expects continued growth throughout the season. The squad attracted 23 bowlers, the most in Kramer’s tenure as head coach.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Grant Kramer (1st season)
Last season —14-12-8, 3,011.4 average.
Returning letterwinners — David Roth (sr., 214), Nathan Vaske (sr., 191), Bailey Rice (sr., 188), Alec Nadermann (jr., 177), Nathan Kramer (sr., 182), Ben Heiberger (jr.), Jacob Butcher (sr., 195), Robbie Ludwig (sr.)
Promising newcomers — Jude Ludwig (fr.), Nolan Vaske (fr.), Nolan Morrison (fr.), Theodor Hoffman (jr).
Outlook — Kramer takes over for long-time coach Al Heiberger, who helped develop Western Dubuque into a consistent state powerhouse. The Bobcats nearly qualified for state a year ago but came up short on a tricky surface in Decorah. Kramer inherits a veteran group of bowlers that figures to contend for the Mississippi Valley Conference title and a return trip to the state tournament.