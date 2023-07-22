EPWORTH, Iowa – Cole Perrenoud would rather not dig himself an early hole. But it didn’t seem to bother him much in the Epworth Semi-pro Baseball Tournament this week.

The right-hander shook off a two-run deficit in the first inning, then didn’t allow another run the rest of the way in pitching Epworth to a 5-2 victory over Zwingle in the championship game Friday night. Perrenoud, who also overcame an early three-run deficit against Pleasant Grove earlier in the eight-team tournament, limited Zwingle to five hits and struck out 11.

