BELLEVUE, Iowa — The Bellevue Comets may have figured out a secret recipe for success.
Parlay a lackluster practice into a dominant regional semifinal victory.
“We had a terrible practice last night, so we had a team meeting with the players and we just had a talk about how we really needed to want it — not just ready to play — but ready to win,” senior center Teresa Paulsen said.
Whether Thursday’s practice ignited a spark or just the right words were said in the team meeting, it was just what sixth-ranked Bellevue needed in a 56-41 victory over Wilton in a Class 2A Region 4 semifinal Friday night.
Paulsen led the way with 16 points, while Julia Penniston added 13 and Audrey Wedeking had 12 points on four 3-pointers for the Comets. They played an up-tempo offense that led to several close-range baskets, but were also able to spread the floor for clean looks from the perimeter.
As effective as the offense was, the defense was just as impressive. Bellevue clogged the interior all night as Wilton was able to get very few good looks in the post. Led by Paulsen’s presence, the Comets’ defense had several steals and blocks in the post and did so without committing fouls.
“(Defense) was my main focus coming into this year,” Bellevue coach Rick Reeg said. “I wanted to do something different, so I tried to come up with something. It’s kind of a hybrid defense. It’s not zone and it’s not man, but it gets us some steals and rarely can (the opponent) get an open look.”
The Comets (20-1) used an 8-0 run to end the first as Wedeking drained two of her 3-pointers in the closing minutes, giving her team a 21-9 lead.
A 9-0 run in the second, highlighted by a Paulsen defensive swat, turned into a layup on the other end for Penniston to extend the lead to 32-15 at halftime. In the first 16 minutes, Bellevue sank five from long range, with Paulsen and Penniston notching double figures in scoring.
“I love blocking shots,” Paulsen said. “I think it’s really important to make them earn their points, so they can’t just come in the lane and get an easy basket; they’re going to have to work for it.”
Wilton (12-11) tried to mount a comeback with a 5-0 run in the fourth, cutting the deficit to 43-31. The resilient Comets pushed right back on another trey from Wedeking and one from Mariah Hueneke, extending the lead back to 20.
Next up for Bellevue will be a showdown against No. 5-ranked and defending state champs North Linn in the regional final on Wednesday at Cascade for the right to go to the state tournament in Des Moines. The Comets will be looking for their first trip to state since the 2012 season.
“We are very confident,” Reeg said. “I’ve watched them a little bit and they are a well-coached program, but I think we can beat them.”