DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dan Evans took a leisurely stroll through the downtown of his adopted hometown on a calm evening earlier this week and marveled at the community pride and support for the Field of Dreams.
Nearly every storefront featured a sign welcoming the throngs of baseball fans who descended on the city for festivities surrounding the second annual Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams. He could just feel the energy and excitement.
Evans, the former general manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers who has been involved in decision-making roles with five Major League Baseball franchises spanning four decades in the game, has served as the chief operating officer of Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, which owns the Field of Dreams, since September. He not only lives in downtown Dyersville, he has immersed himself in the community as well as Dubuque County while Go the Distance Baseball plans an $80 million investment in a youth sports complex with nine new ballfields.
“I absolutely love living here, and to see the community rally behind the effort has been an extraordinary experience for me personally,” said Evans, whose previous three homes were in Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles. “Everyone has recognized how grand our stage is. I mean, we have 8,000 fans in the ballpark and that’s twice as many people who live in Dyersville.
“The way the city, the city council, Dubuque County and the state has rallied around our initiatives and our energy in trying to come in here and do something unique and special has been amazing. The support we have from everybody is so appreciated. But, when you live here, like I do, you see that support on a daily basis, not just when Major League Baseball is in town.”
Following an unforgettable inaugural MLB at Field of Dreams game last August, Evans and his team began planning for this week shortly after taking ownership of the property made famous for the 1989 motion picture. The group hoped to make it so much more than a game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs — two teams well under the .500 mark this season.
“We’re only about 10 months in, and to host this game for the first time has been a terrific experience with our friends at Major League Baseball and the relationships we have here locally,” Evans said. “It’s amazing to get to the point where it’s right in front of you. It’s almost like finishing a painting and standing in the background at the museum and seeing how people view it.
“The most rewarding part is seeing the joy on peoples’ faces when they walk through the gate, when they sit in the stands, when they tour the property … all these amazing experiences they have when they come here have been elevated yet another level. I love the fact that a town of 4,300 people is hosting a big league game between two of the National League’s charter franchises. I grew up in Chicago about two miles from Wrigley Field, and it blows me away that we’re hosting a regular-season game here.”
The Field of Dreams isn’t an MLB-owned property, like Wrigley Field in Chicago or Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati. But MLB has embraced the idea of playing in Dyersville for more than three years. The coronavirus pandemic paused the inaugural game, scheduled for August 2020.
“You have to give MLB a lot of credit for their vision to see how special this game could be, not just for Dyersville or Dubuque County or Iowa or even the whole Midwest,” Evans said. “Candidly, this game has attracted interest on a global basis. This grows the game.
“We’re in the second week of August, and look what we have: attention on a national basis and a world-wide basis.”
The inaugural Field of Dreams game felt almost too perfect, even for Hollywood. Actor Kevin Costner delivered a pre-game speech that left a lump in your throat, and Tim Anderson hit a two-run walk-off home run into the corn in right-centerfield to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 9-8 victory over the New York Yankees.
How in the world do you top that? Well, by expanding the fan experience.
Organizers added a Midwest League game between the Iowa-based Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels on Tuesday. The game kicked off the week and gave more fans an opportunity to experience the Field of Dreams at more affordable prices.
“To be honest, the fans were just as enthusiastic about that game as they were about the big league game,” said Paul Scherrman, a long-time member of the Field of Dreams Ghost Players. “You could see it just in the way they took it all in and how eager they were to get to the movie site and get to the stadium.
“They couldn’t wait to walk through the corn and get to the stadium and see how neat of a field it is.”
And the players, who play at a level three rungs below the big leagues on the developmental ladder, loved the MLB experience as well.
“Growing up with the Field of Dreams movie and now getting to be on the big league field is very special to us,” said Quad Cities’ Jake Rucker, a Kansas City Royals prospect. “It gives us another reason why we’re playing the game of baseball and why we’re going through the minor league grind right now. It gives us a little edge to see what we’re working for.”
Wednesday’s festivities included a celebrity golf tournament in nearby Galena, Ill., and a charity gala in Dubuque. And members of the Cincinnati and Chicago-based Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities programs squared off on the movie site diamond.
The Beyond the Game fan festival expanded from one day to four and included enhanced opportunities to meet former MLB players and celebrities for autographs and photo opportunities.
“I’m a kid of the 1960s and ‘70s, so it’s been a blast to connect with guys who played for the Reds during their Big Red Machine days,” said Keith Rahe, of Travel Dubuque and a key local organizer for local events this week. “They’re all such a pleasure to work with all week.”
Fan activities continued into Friday, when the USA Patriots amputee softball team squared off against the Ghost Players at the movie site.
It’s been a whirlwind week.
“To Major League Baseball’s credit, they weren’t going to rest on their laurels of last year and replicate the same event,” Evans said. “Just like every baseball game is different, it’s important to make every event different. When Frank and I came here, we talked to Major League Baseball and said, ‘Let’s be creative.’
“It was big last year and even bigger this year, and we’re really proud to be a part of that. Part of our ownership group’s desire was to elevate Dyersville even further than it has. It’s been a group effort involving a lot of different entities to bring this to fruition. And it’s been a lot of fun experiencing it.”
Thomas hinted on Wednesday the likelihood of the Field of Dreams game being paused for a year while Go the Distance begins construction that also includes a permanent stadium.
“To be honest, it’s Major League Baseball’s schedule and it’s their decision, and I respect that,” Evans said. “If they want to come back, we would love to have them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.