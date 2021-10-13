Nine former Dubuque Fighting Saints and one Dubuque-born player earned roster spots on the opening night of the National Hockey League season.
Here is a capsule look at each:
JOHNNY GAUDREAU
Team: Calgary Flames
Height: 5-9
Weight: 165
Age: 28
Position: Left wing
Hometown: Carneys Point, N.J.
Season in Dubuque: 2010-11
Acquired: Drafted fourth round, 104th overall, in 2011 NHL Draft by Calgary
NHL debut: 2013-14
NHL career: Gaudreau has accumulated 170 goals and 494 points in 520 games since debuting on the final day of the 2013-14 season.
ZEMGUS GIRGENSONS
Team: Buffalo Sabres
Height: 6-2
Weight: 212
Age: 27
Position: Center
Hometown: Riga, Latvia
Seasons in Dubuque: 2010-11, 2011-12
Acquired: Drafted first round, 14th overall, in 2012 NHL Draft by Buffalo
NHL debut: 2013-14
NHL career: In 489 games, Girgensons has posted 61 goals and 138 points for the Sabres. He missed all of last season after suffering an injury in training camp. This week, Sabres coach Tony Granato announced Girgensons has been named an alternate captain for this season.
MICHAEL MATHESON
Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Height: 6-2
Weight: 192
Age: 27
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Pointe-Claire, Quebec
Season in Dubuque: 2011-12
Acquired: After being drafted in the first round, 23rd overall, in 2012 NHL Draft by Florida, the Panthers traded him to Pittsburgh last season.
NHL debut: 2015-16
NHL career: In 343 games, Matheson has 38 goals, 107 points and 185 penalty minutes.
MATTHEW BENNING
Team: Nashville Predators
Height: 6-1
Weight: 203
Age: 27
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Edmonton, Alberta
Season in Dubuque: 2012-13
Acquired: Signed free-agent contract on Oct. 9, 2020, after beginning his career with Edmonton.
NHL debut: 2016-17
NHL career: In 301 career games, Benning has 16 goals and 65 points to go along with 156 penalty minutes.
KARSON KUHLMAN
Team: Boston Bruins
Height: 5-10
Weight: 190
Age: 26
Position: Center/right wing
Hometown: Esko, Minn.
Seasons in Dubuque: 2012-13, 2013-14
Acquired: Signed free-agent contract after leading Minnesota-Duluth to the 2017-18 NCAA Division I championship.
NHL debut: 2018-19
NHL career: In 56 career regular-season NHL games, Kuhlman has 6 goals, 13 points and 15 penalty minutes.
ERIC ROBINSON
Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Height: 6-2
Weight: 201
Age: 26
Position: Left wing
Hometown: Bellmawr, N.J.
Season in Dubuque: 2013-14
Acquired: Signed free agent contract with Columbus at the end of the 2017-18 season, his senior year at Princeton.
NHL debut: 2017-18
NHL career: In 120 career regular-season NHL games, Robinson has 15 goals and 30 points.
WILLIAM LAGESSON
Team: Edmonton Oilers
Height: 6-2
Weight: 207
Age: 25
Position: Defense
Hometown: Goteborg, Sweden
Season in Dubuque: 2014-15
Acquired: Drafted fourth round, 91st overall, in 2014 in NHL Draft by Edmonton
NHL debut: 2019-20
NHL career: In 27 games played, he has two assists and 9 penalty minutes. He will start this season on the injured list
TYCE THOMPSON
Team: New Jersey Devils
Height: 6-1
Weight: 172
Age: 22
Position: Center
Hometown: Oyster Bay, N.Y.
Seasons in Dubuque: 2016-17, 2017-18
Acquired: Drafted in the fourth round, 96th overall, by the Devils in the 2019 NHL Draft.
NHL debut: 2020-21
NHL career: Thompson played seven games last season and recorded one assist. He will start this season on the injured list.
ALEX STEEVES
Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Height: 5-11
Weight: 185
Age: 21
Position: Forward
Hometown: Bedford, N.H.
Seasons in Dubuque: 2016-17, 2017-18
Acquired: Signed free agent contract last spring after his junior season at the University of Notre Dame.
NHL career: Steeves will begin his first season in the NHL on the injured list
TUCKER POOLMAN
Team: Winnipeg Jets
Height: 6-4
Weight: 216
Age: 28
Position: Defenseman
Place of birth: Dubuque
Dubuque connection: Poolman was born in Dubuque on June 8, 1993, shortly after the Saints won the National Junior A championship. His father, Mark, served as the trainer for the Saints that season and has worked for the University of North Dakota as a strength and conditioning coach since 1995.
Acquired: Drafted in the fifth round, 127th overall, by the Jets in the 2013 NHL Draft.
NHL debut: 2014-15
NHL career: In 120 games over three seasons, Poolman has recorded five goals, 19 points and 26 penalty minutes.
IN THE PIPELINE
Six former Saints with NHL experience will begin the season in the minor leagues:
Joakim Ryan, who has played 145 NHL games between San Jose, Los Angeles and Carolina, signed with Malmo in Sweden’s top pro league for this season.
Dylan Gambrell, who has played 110 NHL games over the past four seasons with San Jose, will begin the season with the Sharks’ American Hockey League team, also located in San Jose.
Riley Barber, who has played 12 NHL games with Washington and Montreal, will begin the season with the Detroit Red Wings’ top affiliate in the AHL.
Hunter Miska, who has played six NHL games between Arizona and Colorado, will begin the season with the Avalanche’s AHL affiliate.
Blake Hillman, who debuted with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2018, will begin the season with the New York Rangers’ top affiliate in the AHL.
Joey Keane, who made his NHL debut with the Carolina Hurricanes at the end of last season, will begin the season with the Hurricanes’ AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves.