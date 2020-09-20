Dubuque Hempstead announced itself as a potential contender on Friday night.
And with three straight games that came down to the wire.
The Mustangs denied Cedar Falls on the doorstep of the end zone to preserve a 20-13 victory over the Tigers on Friday night at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Cedar Falls, which was ranked in the top-10 prior to last week’s loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie, is annually considered one of the top programs in the eastern half of the state.
Hempstead improved to 3-1 overall, 2-1 in the Mississippi Valley Conference, and could potentially be in line for an MVC divisional championship down the line.
Both Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-1) and Iowa City West (2-0) are in the Mustangs’ Valley Division, but both have been idle due to coronavirus restrictions for at least the past week.
Iowa City schools announced Friday that they would return to a hybrid learning model on Sept. 28, opening the door for the return to competition.
The Mustangs are set to host Kennedy on Friday before closing the season against Cedar Rapids Jefferson and at Waterloo West.
Gilligan settles in — Cain McWilliams has been playing at a high level for a while now for Dubuque Senior.
Now it’s Jack Gilligan’s turn.
After throwing four interceptions and zero touchdowns over the first two weeks of the season, the Rams quarterback has three passing TDs and zero interceptions over his last two.
Gilligan completed 8 of 12 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown in Friday’s 31-0 victory over Cedar Rapids Washington at Dalzell Field. He also ran for 95 yards and a score.
McWilliams ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns, and through four games has run for 520 yards and five touchdowns.