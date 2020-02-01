EPWORTH, Iowa — Come postseason, it’s all about who’s getting hot at the right time.
Dubuque Hempstead believes its trending in the right direction, and it’s showing throughout the second half of the season.
Riley Kay scored 16 of her game-high 27 points in the second quarter, and Morgan Hawkins added 10 points as the Mustangs blew past Western Dubuque, 65-40, on Friday night at Western Dubuque High School.
“We came into the game and really worked together from the start,” said Kay, who leads the Mustangs this season in points (14.8 per game) and blocks and is second in rebounds. “Everyone worked together, we had the rhythm going and it worked out pretty well.”
Hempstead (9-7, 5-5 Mississippi Valley Conference) won its fifth straight game and has captured nine of its last 12 contests. It’s quite the turnaround following an 0-4 start to the season.
“I think it’s awesome,” Hempstead coach Casey Smith said. “It’s always frustrating when you have a tough stretch to start the season, but mentally we really handled it and was able to just get better. The kids are playing together and have a lot of confidence in each other, and I think it shows on the court.”
Maddy Maahs opened the game with a 3-pointer for the Bobcats, but the next 20 points went to the Mustangs. Carleigh Hodgson came off the bench to hit a trey, and Hawkins scored eight points in the opening quarter to really kick-start the rout. Hawkins’ tough drive in the lane made it 16-3 late in the frame.
“We’re really building confidence right now,” Kay said. “We played hard teams at the start of the season so that hurts us with our (regional) pairings, but it’s helpful to be playing well right now as we get closer to the postseason.”
Slowing down the Bobcats’ top playmaker — junior guard Jenna Fielder — was also key in Hempstead busting out to the early run. Kaylie Springer and Hodgson face-guarded Fiedler, staying tight and not providing any other help on the defensive end.
It proved to work, as Fielder was held scoreless in the first half on just one shot attempt, and didn’t score until the 2:14 mark of the third quarter. She finished with five points.
“Kaylie and Carleigh both do a really great job of face-guarding,” Smith said. “The two of them are pretty feisty, so they like that in-your-face defense. Everybody else did a really good job of reacting and sagging off and doing different things. The team just played really solid tonight.”
Kay took over the second quarter, scoring consecutive buckets in the paint to cap the 20-0 run. The 6-foot senior center scored five field goals in the quarter and went a perfect 6-for-6 at the free-throw line as the Mustangs went up, 37-10, at the half.
“Riley’s been huge,” Smith said. “Every year she’s evolved into a better player. In the past, it seemed like there were games where she’d score just one way. Now this year, she’s scoring in multiple ways on the court and making it very hard to guard her. She’s finding her game completely, which is awesome.”
Maahs led the Bobcats (4-13, 2-9) with 16 points, as a young WD roster filled with eight sophomores, two juniors and five seniors — only three of which see significant minutes — continues to battle through a tough season. WD has lost six straight and nine of its last 10.
“It’s focusing on the team itself,” WD coach Amy Ostwinkle said. “You can’t focus on the wins and losses. You have to focus on where you’re getting better at. That first half was ugly, plain and simple. I challenged them at halftime to step up and play like a team, hit open shots and defend. It’s not the X’s and O’s, it’s what successes are you going to get out of each game?”