It might be easy to dwell on the negative ending of Wednesday’s doubleheader.
But Dubuque Wahlert is just happy to be playing baseball.
Jared Walter threw a five-hit shutout as the Golden Eagles won the opener, 5-0, and Landon Stoll threw 5 1/3 stellar innings in the night cap before Linn-Mar rallied for nine runs in the final two innings to salvage a split with a 9-2 victory at Wahlert High School.
“The loss is hard, but losing is still better than not playing baseball at all,” said Stoll, who struck out five and allowed three hits and a walk but didn’t factor in the decision after leaving with a 2-0 lead in the sixth. “It’s always fun to come out to the baseball field with my team, with my brothers, and just have fun playing the game you love.”
It wasn’t a guarantee the Golden Eagles would even be playing Wednesday though, a week after resuming their season following a two-week quarantine period after a coach within the program tested positive for the coronavirus.
Wahlert was playing on the field at the high school for the first time in at least 15 years after Petrakis Park was without water over the weekend. One side of the Petrakis infield was burned and discolored from the sun, and an effort to revive the field with the sprinkler system ending up flooding the left side of the infield.
“We’re just thankful we’re playing baseball today,” Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said. “It was different (playing at Wahlert), but we’re playing a game of baseball. It’s the same for the both of us because obviously more and more programs are getting shut down, so, it was the same for both teams.”
Walter struck out eight in the opener, and the Eagles and Lions played even until Tommy Specht delivered a two-run double in the fifth inning, sparking a four-run outburst.
“I felt pretty good today. Probably the best I felt all year, even though the year has been pretty up and down,” said Walter, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the second game. “The first few innings were pretty quick. We just kept going back and forth and finally that one inning, we got a couple runs and at that point I knew that I could shut it down.”
Specht doubled twice in the game.
The Eagles appeared to be cruising in the second game behind Stoll, who allowed just two baserunners over the first five innings — one on leadoff walk in the first inning (who he later picked off), and a one-out single in the third.
Stoll got the first out of the inning, but the second batter reached on a dropped third strike and the next two batters singled. Tuescher turned to Aaron Savary to utilize an in-game scenario the reliever could face in the postseason, but said after the game that Stoll should be mad about being pulled.
“He should be very mad right now. I would be very mad,” Tuescher said. “He threw extremely well. That was the one positive the second game, that’s where it starts, that’s where it ends.
“Things just weren’t going our way and I tried to switch the luck if possible. But also that’s a situation potentially we see Aaron Savary in in the postseason. As much as we want to win this game, we want to put people in a situation we think they potentially might be in here in a week and a half.”
Stoll wasn’t exactly happy about being pulled, but he seemed to understand.
“You want to stay in the game. But I trust my coach. I trust what he has planned for me,” Stoll said.
Specht and Walter connected for back-to-back run-scoring singles in the fifth inning to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead, but the Lions drew even in the sixth.
Linn-Mar sent 11 batters to the plate in the seventh, scoring one run on a bases-loaded walk, three more runs scored on a wild pitch or a passed ball, and another on Andy Althoff’s single. The Lions also stole home twice in the inning, once on a double steal and again on a walk after the Eagles failed to call time out on defense.
“Game 1 showed how good we can be. Game 2 showed how bad we can be,” Tuescher said. “We’re just glad to be playing. The guys have been through a lot and the season is different for everybody. At some point we’re hoping just a little bit of some normalcy can come.”