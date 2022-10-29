FORT DODGE, Iowa – Back 2 Back.
Top-ranked all season and expected to reclaim their crown, there would be no buckling under the pressure for the Dubuque Hempstead girls in their repeat quest.
Junior Julia Gehl finished third overall in 18:03.2, junior Keelee Leitzen placed eighth in 18:30.6 and senior Brooke O’Brien took 10th in 18:34.7 as the Mustangs rushed three into the top 10 and defended their Iowa Class 4A state championship with another runaway performance Saturday at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course.
“It feels awesome to win back-to-back,” O’Brien said. “I mean, we’ve been putting in this work all year, challenging ourselves and trying to stay calm. We knew that we had the pressure on us, and our coaches were there for us trying to get us some great workouts and helping us find our way. Without them we really couldn’t have done it.”
The Mustangs finished with 60 team points, blitzing past Johnston’s 105 for the program’s second-ever title in as many years. Dubuque Senior finished third with 135 points as Dubuque’s public schools ruled the deck.
“I’m just so, so proud of the girls,” Hempstead seventh-year coach Sharon Klein said. “I’m so happy that Senior and Hempstead are both going to be on the deck. That’s just huge for Dubuque and Dubuque girls running. We have some of the best right there in that city.”
Also scoring for the Mustangs were sophomore Evie Henneberry in 18th place in 19:03.4 and senior Natalie Schlichte in 23rd at 19:26.8. Not counting toward the team score for Hempstead were seniors Maddie Digman (54th, 20:06.2) and Sophia Dallal (74th, 20:24).
“It feels amazing to win again with this team,” said Leitzen, who won an individual championship as a freshman to make for three straight title trophies for the Mustangs. “We’ve gone undefeated and it’s this whole team working together through practice and doing workouts together. It just feels amazing.”
Des Moines Roosevelt’s Adrienne Buettner-Cabl won the individual title in a dominant 17:41.3, with Johnston’s Olivia Verde in second at 18:01.6. Gehl was right there with Verde most of the race.
“Winning for the second year in a row, it’s not shocking because we’ve put in so much work,” Gehl said. “We work really well together, we’re dedicated and we know what it takes to win. We have a lot of fun, but we’re also focused. We came in today knowing we could win if we just stayed focused and gave it all we got.”
The scary thing about these Mustangs is that out of the five scorers, only two will graduate in O’Brien and Schlichte. The whispers of a three-peat haven’t started … not yet, anyway.
“They’ve been a great team,” Klein said. “We took it one day at a time and one meet at a time. We never wanted to get ahead or think ahead. Just keep working hard and for it to pay off … it’s just a blessing.”
Leah Klapatauskas, a junior, fronted the Rams with a top-15 finish in 18:42.1 for 13th place. Georgia Harms, a senior, finished 29th in 19:38.8, and freshman Emma Chesterman was 34th in 19:47.5. Sophomore Claire Hoyer placed 37th in 19:53.6 and sophomore Emily Gorton took 39th in 19:56.
“It’s so exciting to see Dubuque represented so well,” Klapatauskas said. “We’ll text each other good luck and it just really benefits everybody. I think for us, we’re the ultimate underdogs. Nobody really saw this coming, but we knew what we could do and what we were capable of. Today we just went out and ran with heart.”
Not counting toward the team score for the Rams were freshman Nevaeh Kessler (61st, 20:14.2) and junior Kaitlyn Miller (70th, 20:19.4). Much like the Mustangs, Senior will be losing only one runner from this lineup in Harms.
Look out again next year, deck. Dubuque’s runners are on the charge.
“A great day for Dubuque,” Senior coach Louie Fischer said. “Hempstead is who they are and have been all year. As the season progressed for us, we started to see ourselves progress in a nice way as well. We started talking the words of maybe getting on the deck. They thought it was something they could do, and imagining what it would be like to have both of Dubuque’s public schools on the deck together. It’s pretty special.”
MALONEY POWERS HEMPSTEAD BOYS
Dubuque Hempstead junior John Maloney finished 10th overall in 15:55.2 to lead the Mustang boys to 12th in the team standings with 245 points in the 4A boys meet.
West Des Moines Dowling won the team title with 51 points, with the Maroons’ Jackson Heidesch crossing first in 14:56.7.
Also scoring for Hempstead were senior Caleb Kass (35th, 16:33), junior Charlie Driscoll (62nd, 16:55.5), sophomore Brandon Kass (89th, 17:21.2) and junior Zack Johnson (95th, 17:27.3). Not counting toward the team score were sophomore Will Houselog (106th, 17:47.6) and freshman Micah Fern (did not finish).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.