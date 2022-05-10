Dubuque Wahlert came home with two championship banners on Monday.
Jack Freiburger won the Class 1A Waterloo Columbus singles district championship at Byrnes Park, leading the Golden Eagles to the district team championship in Waterloo, Iowa.
Freiburger, a senior, beat his own teammate, sophomore Roan Martineau, in the title match by injury default near the end of the first set. Martineau, who also qualified for state with his runner-up finish, placed fifth at state singles last year.
“That’s what we were hoping for, to face each other in the final,” said Freiburger, who placed fourth at state doubles last season with Charlie Fair. “It was such a relief when he won that third match, but he’s been battling illness so it was hard on him. A lot of our points were going to deuce, so it was going to be a long one, so he decided to not finish it out as a safety precaution.”
Freiburger had no problem getting to the final in what’s been a breakout season for him, his first at the top of the lineup.
“Winning a district title is definitely something that’s been on my mind since last season,” Freiburger said. “To move on to Phase 2 now and going to state to show everyone how much we’ve improved and prepared we’ll be is a great feeling.”
Also qualifying for state in doubles for Wahlert were Nolan Martineau and Charlie Curtiss, who finished runner-up in a third-set tiebreaker. The 1A state singles and doubles tournaments are on May 24-25 back at Byrnes Park in Waterloo.
“We felt very good about Jack and Roan with their past state experiences,” Wahlert coach Eric Lucy said. “We were really impressed with our doubles teams getting us points, and thoroughly impressed with Nolan and Charlie making it to the finals. That was a great effort by those guys and that was really big.”
The Eagles earned the team district title and a bye directly into team substate competition on Wednesday, May 18 in Waverly.
Dubuque Hempstead junior Jake Althaus finished runner-up in singles at the Class 2A Cedar Falls district to punch his return ticket to state. He qualified in doubles with Kareem Kassas last spring.
After losing to Cedar Falls No. 1 Neel Shah during the regular season, Althaus had to net his revenge in the semifinals. He did just that with a 6-3, 6-4 victory to punch his ticket to state on May 24-25 at Veterans Memorial Park in Cedar Rapids.
“It felt really good,” Althaus said. “I lost to him during the regular season, so I recognized what I had to fix and beat him this time. I’m just really excited to get back to state. It will be fun to show what I can do out there on the court. Hopefully I can make it to the second day, but I’m just happy I made it.”
No players from Dubuque Senior or Western Dubuque qualified. However, the Rams did earn a spot in the team preliminary substate round and will host North Scott on Friday.