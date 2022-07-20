Dubuque Wahlert has shown time and time again that it is a dangerous team on the diamond.
That figures to carry over to next season after capping a remarkable turnaround.
The Golden Eagles rallied twice and then took the lead in extra innings, but Davis County walked off with an 11-10 victory in an Iowa Class 3A state tournament consolation game on Tuesday at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
Wahlert finished the season 23-18, but reached the state tournament for the second time in program history and the first time since 2009.
The Golden Eagles saw a 21-win improvement in their victory total this season after going just 2-28 a year ago.
And, the team should remain virtually intact. Izzy Pfeiffer is the only senior on a team that is predominately made up of freshmen and eighth-graders.
Davis County struck for three runs in the bottom of the first on Tuesday, then added three more in the third for a 6-1 lead.
The Eagles sent 10 batters to the plate in the top of the fourth inning, erasing the deficit with a five-run outburst. Anna Roling knotted the score at 6 on a two-out, two-run single to center.
But Davis County slugged back out in front with a tiebreaking double from Sophia Young. Briley Lough hit the program’s first-ever state tournament home run for a 9-6 lead through four innings.
But the Eagles can never be counted out.
Julia Roth, who just missed a home run in Monday’s 3-1 quarterfinal loss to Mount Vernon after a shot to left bounced off the yellow piping on the top of the fence and stayed inside the park, muscled a solo home run well beyond the fence this time, cutting the deficit back to two.
Bailey Welu hit a two-run homer — her 10th of the season, just three off the school record set by Sam (Reimer) Teply in 2009 — later in the inning to once again draw the Eagles even.
Wahlert took a 10-9 lead in the top of the eighth inning, but Davis County’s Rachel McFarland hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom half.
Ruth Tauber finished the game 3-for-4 for the Golden Eagles. Pfeiffer ended her prep career with two hits in five at-bats. Roth, Anna Roling and Maggie Coutchie added two hits apiece for Wahlert.
