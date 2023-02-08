GALENA, Ill. — For one short stretch in the third quarter, it looked like if, and not when.
But as she did all night, Gracie Furlong took matters into her own hands.
Furlong scored 25 points, surpassing 1,000 for her career, as Class 1A top-ranked Galena rolled over East Dubuque, 54-28 on a senior night season finale at Galena High School on Tuesday.
Furlong needed 24 points to reach the milestone and had 15 at halftime. After a rough stretch in the third quarter, Furlong hit the mark early in the fourth.
“It’s amazing,” said Furlong, who accomplished the feat in just her sophomore season. “I really wanted this. My sister (surpassed) 1,000 points. I wanted to join her. I didn’t think it would happen this (soon). But it feels really great.”
On a night that celebrated Furlong’s offensive brilliance, Galena (29-1) dominated thanks to its sparkling defense.
East Dubuque, which fell to 7-17, jumped on top 2-0 with a layup from Emily Gockel.
But the Pirates rattled off 13 straight points and twice forced East Dubuque into eight-straight scoreless trips up court.
Gwen Hesselbacher, one of three seniors honored before the game for Galena, had a blocked shot and one of Galena’s nine first-quarter steals as the Pirates led 19-7 heading to the second period.
Furlong had four of those steals and converted two of them into instant buckets.
Julia Townsend, another Galena senior, knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Pirates their first lead — one they would never give up.
Townsend buried another 3 to open the second quarter and Furlong scored eight more points in another dominant stanza for Galena.
Three of Furlong’s four second-quarter baskets came on converted steals.
“She does that so well,” Galena coach Jamie Watson said. “She turns turnovers into points in a hurry. But she does a lot of things well. She’s got a great basketball IQ. Very bright future.”
Hesselbacher helped Galena start the second half off the way the first one went — with a backcourt steal and basket.
Furlong kept the theme going, turning another steal into points to put her at 993, but missed five of her next six shots to end the third quarter.
But Furlong scored the Pirates’ first four points of the fourth — each basket coming fittingly on breakaway layups.
Also fitting, she got number 1,000 on a free throw with 6:07 left in the game and all action stopped and focused solely on the Pirates’ star.
After hitting the first, Furlong exhaled, buried another charity shot and took the rest of the night off, exiting to a long and well deserved applause.
“I was pushing a little,” Furlong said. “I didn’t want to force it, but I just wanted it so bad.”
Furlong actually had two baskets waved off — one by an off-the-ball foul and the other on a pre-shot foul. And she wasn’t the only one breathing a giant sigh of relief when 1,000 finally fell through.
“We knew she was close,” Watson said. “She knew it. Every time she missed and every groan of the crowd. We took a timeout there and just told the kids to keep in the flow of the game and the points would come.”
With the pressure of chasing 1,000 points now in the rear view mirror, Furlong and Galena open tournament play now able to concentrate on avenging last year’s state championship game loss.
“We really want to go back to state,” Furlong said. “We’re definitely going to try.”
Watson agreed.
“I told them ‘now the fun begins,’” Watson said.
