Here is a capsule look at the Iowa Class 2A girls state singles & doubles tournaments, held Wednesday and Thursday:
Site — Hawkeye Tennis Center, Iowa City
Local singles qualifiers — Dubuque Senior’s Riley O’Donnell and Dubuque Hempstead’s Sydney Thoms
Local doubles qualifier — Senior’s Natalie Kaiser & Maddy Sampson-Brown
Outlook — Kaiser, the longtime No. 1 player for the Rams, will finish off her career with a third trip to the state tournament. Kaiser went in singles as a freshman, then teamed with O’Donnell as sophomores to make it in doubles. Now she’ll play with good friend Sampson-Brown, which will mark her first trip to state. This is O’Donnell’s second trip, and first in singles. All three are seniors for the Rams and will be continuing their careers at the NCAA Division III level, with Kaiser playing at Wartburg, O’Donnell at Luther and Sampson-Brown at Loras. Only a sophomore, Thoms has had a tremendous season at No. 3 for the Mustangs and clinched her first trip to state. All of these players finished runners-up at their regional tournaments to qualify for state.
The opening draws have been released. In singles, O’Donnell will square off with Cedar Falls’ Madison Sagers in the opening round, while Thoms faces a monumental task in drawing top-seeded Claire Gu of West Des Moines Valley.
In the doubles draw, Kaiser and Sampson-Brown meet Johnston’s Allie Christensen and Dasha Svitashev in the first round.