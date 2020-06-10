The WaMaC Conference has decided to pick up the original schedule when the season opens on Monday.
Maquoketa is among three teams in the conference that will be accepting free will donations in lieu of admission for varsity contests. Dyersville Beckman and West Delaware will charge the regular $5 admission.
Here is a capsule look at area teams in the WaMaC East Division this season:
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach — Ryan Meissner
Last year — 30-14 overall, 19-7 WaMaC
Season opener — Monday, June 15: vs. Mount Vernon
Returning starters — Emily Wulfekuhle (Sr., OF); Nell McDermott (Jr., OF); Jadyn Welling (Jr., OF); Keeley Schmitt (Jr., 1B); Lauren Osterhaus (Soph., 2B); Kamryn Klas (Soph., C/SS); Shea Steffen (Fr., SS/P)
Other returning veterans — Kaylee Ludwig (Soph., IF/P); Jami Kruse (Soph., OF); Abby Knepper (Fr., IF); Mia Maiers (Fr., IF); Kailey Koopmann (Jr., IF)
Promising newcomers — Elisabeth Kerper (Fr., IF/P); Charley Wulfekuhle (Fr., OF); Isabell Kruse (Soph., C/OF); Reese Osterhaus (8th, C)
Outlook — The Trailblazers made their debut at the state tournament last season and graduated only two players — though those two players happened to be their workhorse pitcher and star shortstop. Wulfekuhle is the only senior on the roster and is joined in the lineup by five three-year starters. Wulfekuhle leads all returning players after hitting .302 (35-for-116) with four doubles, one home run and 27 RBIs. Welling hit .285 (41-for-144) with six doubles, one triple and 32 RBIs.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Sara Nelson
Last year — 10-27 overall, 4-19 WaMaC
Season opener — Monday, June 15: at Independence
Returning starters — Addie Bowman (Jr., LF); Hope Meyer (Fr., C); Clare Hackman (Fr., C); Jenna Wiebenga (Soph., P); Tenley Cavanagh (Soph., 2B); Mikaela Burken (Fr., 1B); Breanna Bartels (Sr., C); Sydney Clark (Sr., 3B); Abby Strathman (Sr., 1B)
Other returning veterans — CJ Yeager (Soph.); Kasedi Frazier (Fr.); Malisha Robert (Soph.)
Promising newcomers — Carley Cavanagh (8th); Aubrey Howell (8th)
Outlook — The Cardinals graduated three starters from last year, but could be poised for a potential breakout with the return of six players who started at least 30 games last season. Hackman hit .388 (38-for-98) with nine doubles and 25 RBIs last year, all tops among returning players with at least 10 at-bats. Bowman hit .307 (31-for-101) with 15 stolen bases and 14 RBIs. Wiebenga served as Maquoketa’s second pitcher last season and went 4-11 with a 7.83 ERA in 93 innings. She struck out 14 and walked 25.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Tiffany Rave
Last year — 31-12 overall, 20-6 WaMaC
Season opener — Monday, June 15: vs. Solon
Returning veterans — Leah Wegmann (Sr.); Kayla Felton (Soph.); Macey Kleitsch (Sr.); Eve Wedewer (Jr.); Eva Winn (Jr.); Heather Heims (Jr.); Ella Koloc (Soph.)
Outlook — The Hawks will once again be a tough team to beat with the return of seven regulars who batted .338 or better last year. Wedewer led the team, hitting at a .456 clip (67-for-147) with 19 doubles, two home runs and 31 RBIs. Demmer hit .351 (40-for-114) with 15 doubles, one homer and 33 RBIs. Heims led the team with five homers and drove in 33 RBIs while hitting .338 (44-for-130). Kleitsch, who hit three home runs and was 40-for-113 (.354) at the plate, will be the team’s ace after going 15-5 with a 1.96 ERA in 143 innings. She struck out 114 and issued 16 walks.