Duke Faley exited Drake Stadium for the final time as a prep draping his fourth straight gold medal.
Cohen Pfohl left the Blue Oval one last time holding his first.
Western Dubuque finally captured a relay title on the closing day, and Fennimore represented Southwest Wisconsin with a gold-medal finish.
Recommended for you
As is the case year after year, area athletes continued to shine on their respective state’s biggest stages.
Here is a look at the 11 individuals and seven relay teams that make up the 2023 Telegraph Herald all-area boys track and field team:
THROWS
Duke Faley (Sr., Dubuque Wahlert) — The University of Iowa-bound thrower couldn’t have fathomed a better swan song to close his prep career. In April, Faley won gold in the discus at the Drake Relays. He defended his 2022 state discus title last month at the Iowa state meet, and capped it off a day later by winning gold in the shot put. Each of his final four events at Drake Stadium, spanning back to last year’s state discus win, resulted in gold medals.
Cohen Pfohl (Sr., Dubuque Senior) — Pfohl saw the fruits of a tireless work ethic come to fruition this season. The Rams 12th-grader qualified for his first-ever Drake Relays and took fifth place among all classes in the shot put. He entered the Iowa state meet as the No. 1-seeded shot putter in Class 4A and held up his end of the bargain, bringing home gold to put an exclamation point on an unforgettable season.
SPRINTS
Ryan Brosius (Sr., Dubuque Wahlert) — Brosius has made a habit of medaling at the Iowa state meet over the last three years, racking up six top-eight finishes, including 3A 100-meter gold as a sophomore. He capped his stellar career with a sixth-place finish in that same event this season.
Lance McShane (Jr. Maquoketa Valley) — The Wildcats junior speedster added two more state medals to his collection, taking eighth in the 1A 400, and fifth in the 400 hurdles, to go along with the two he earned last year as a sophomore. Look for that number to climb with his senior season to yet to come.
Casen Udelhofen (Sr., Platteville) — The Platteville senior made it two straight top-eight finishes in the 400 at the Wisconsin state meet in La Crosse. After finishing eighth a year ago, Udelhofen improved four sports to fourth place this season, and shaved more than a second and a half off of his time.
DISTANCE
John Maloney (Jr., Dubuque Hempstead) — Maloney earned two state medals this season, placing fifth in both the 4A 1,600 and 3,200 to add to the two he earned last season. His time in the 1,600 at state broke Hempstead’s school record previously held by his brother, Owen.
Quentin Nauman (Fr., Western Dubuque) — This Bobcats youngster will be fun to watch over the next three seasons. Nauman took home individual bronze in the 3A 800 at state to accompany a silver medal as part of WD’s 4x800 squad, and added a second bronze as the anchor leg of the Bobcats’ distance medley team.
Isaac Henkel (Soph., Fennimore) — It was a special two days at the Wisconsin state meet for the Golden Eagles’ sophomore. Henkel ran the anchor leg on Fennimore’s Division 3 gold-medal winning 4x800 Friday foursome, and capped it off by placing fifth individually on Saturday in the D-3 800.
JUMPS
Mason Leeser (Sr., Cuba City) — Leeser improved six spots from an 11th-place finish last year in the Division 3 long jump at the Wisconsin state meet, placing fifth this year. It was the first time the Cubans’ senior medaled in the event after qualifying the previous two seasons.
HURDLES
Riley Carrier (Sr., Bellevue) — The Comets senior earned three medals at this year’s Iowa state meet, placing fourth in the 1A 400 hurdles, eighth in the 100 hurdles and anchored the 4x400 relay to a bronze medal on the closing day.
Ashton Hogrefe (Jr., Western Dubuque) — Individually, the Bobcats junior placed sixth in the 3A 400 hurdles, and eighth in the 110 hurdles at the Iowa state meet. He also was part of an array of medal-winning WD relay squads, anchoring the shuttle hurdle to a second-place finish.
RELAYS
Western Dubuque 4x100 (Kaleb Rowland, Drew Burds, Grant Glausser, Brock Carpenter) — The sixth of a whopping seven top-three relay finishes for the Bobcats over three days at the Iowa state meet. WD placed third in Saturday’s penultimate event.
Western Dubuque 4x200 (Brock Carpenter, Drew Burds, Grant Glausser, Ian Fagan) — It was the third top-three relay finish for the Bobcats over the first two days at the state meet. WD’s 4x200 foursome finished second in 3A, just four-tenths of a second behind Harlan.
Western Dubuque 4x400 (Caleb Klein, Nathan Williams, Dillon Aulwes, Ian Fagan) — The Bobcats closed the three-day Iowa state meet with their seventh and final top-three relay finish, placing third in 3A.
Fennimore 4x800 (Carter Bunn, Nick Needham, Riley Foreyt, Isaac Henkel) — The Golden Eagles’ quartet brought home Southwest Wisconsin’s lone gold medal over the two-day Wisconsin state meet, shattering a 25-year-old school record in the process.
Western Dubuque sprint medley (Grant Glausser, Brock Carpenter, Dillon Aulwes, Ian Fagan) — After coming oh so close to relay gold over the first two days at the Iowa state meet, the Bobcats finally got their relay title in the opening race on the third and final day.
Western Dubuque distance medley (Caleb Klein, Drew Burds, Nathan Williams, Quentin Nauman) — The Bobcats opened the Friday afternoon session at the Iowa state meet with a third-place finish in the distance medley. It was the second of what would become seven top-three relay finishes.
Western Dubuque shuttle hurdle relay (Tyler Horstman, Jaden Then, Brandon Decker, Ashton Hogrefe) — The second of four top-three finishes on an electric final day for Western Dubuque’s relay teams. The Bobcats placed second behind Cedar Rapids Xavier, which set a state record in the event.
HONORABLE MENTION
Isaiah Hammerand (Western Dubuque)
Western Dubuque 4x800 (Derek Fangman, Nathan Williams, Dillon Aulwes, Ian Fagan)
Maquoketa sprint medley (Carter Meyer, Braedon Tranel, Jayden Koos, Tye Hardin)
Bellevue 4x400 (Casey Tath, Kaden Guenther, Gabe Manders, Riley Carrier)
Cuba City 4x800 (Evan Matthews, Andy Atten, Jordan Gile, Noah Wood)
Lancaster 4x100 (Quinton Ploessl, Peyton hale, Semaj Venson, Max Bedward)
Lancaster 4x200 (Quinton Ploessl, Peyton Hale, Semaj Venson, Max Bedward)