We are just days away from Wisconsin kicking off the high school football season on Friday night. Iowa and Illinois will join the fray a week later.
Here is a capsule look at area teams in the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League this season:
CUBA CITY
Coach — Guy Kopp
Last season — 4-2
Returning starters — Carter Olson (Sr., 5-10, 170, WR/DB), Chayse Barth (Sr., 5-11, 170, RB), Beau Kopp (Sr., 6-2, 198, QB), Mason Reese (Sr., 5-11, 180, WR), Jackson Soja (Sr., 5-10, 165, DB), Cooper Johnston (Sr., 6-3, 185, TE/DE), Preston Schmidt (Sr., 5-9, 160, MLB), Blake Bussan (Sr., 6-1, 195, WR), Cody Houtakker (Jr,. 6-4, 200, OT), Meyer Fishler (Sr., 5-10, 160, C)
Other returning letterwinners — Darrian Cummings (Jr., 6-2, 175, RB/DB), Ian Hinderman (Sr., 6-2, 175, WR/DB), Will Busch (Jr., 5-9, 160, WR/DB), Austin Neuhalfen (Jr., 5-10, 145, WR/DB), Luke Balbach (Sr., 6-2, 190, OL/DL), John Wackershauser (Jr., 5-10, 236, OL/DL), Isaac Cummins (Sr., 6-1, 160, OL/DL), Blain Gregory (Sr., 5-6, 140, OL/DL), Logan Gallagher (Jr., 5-6, 150, WR/OLB), Trent Pickel (Jr., 5-9, 160, RB/LB)
Outlook — The Cubans are coming off a successful spring season with 15 starters returning, including quarterback Beau Kopp, leading receiver Mason Reese, and leading rusher Chayse Barth. Kopp threw for 965 yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for another 314 yards and six touchdowns in his second year at starting quarterback. Reese caught 29 of those passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns, while Barth had 529 yards on the ground and four touchdowns. The defense will be led by inside linebacker Preston Schmidt. Concerns for Coach Guy Kopp remain with rebuilding the offensive line after losing key players to graduation.
Schedule — Aug. 20: at Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg; Aug. 27: MONTELLO/PRINCETON/GREEN LAKE; Sept. 3: at Fennimore; Sept. 10: BELLEVILLE; Sept. 17: at Mineral Point; Sept. 24: RIVER RIDGE; Oct. 1: DARLINGTON; Oct. 8: at Lancaster; Oct. 15: PARKVIEW/ALBANY
DARLINGTON
Coach — Travis Winkers
Last season — 4-2
Returning starters — Braden Davis (Sr., 5-11, 174, QB/DB), Easton Evenstad (Sr., 5-10, 168, RB/WR/DB), Ethan Hendrickson (Sr., 6-3, 218, OL/DL), Hunter Hardyman (Sr., 6-2, 173, WR/DB), Brady Horne (Sr., 6-0,183, RB/LB), Max McGuire (Jr., 5-10, 251, OL/DL), Breylin Goebel (Soph., 5-4, 170, RB/LB), Carter Murray (Soph., 6-2, 177, WR/LB)
Other returning letterwinners — Wiley Zasada (Sr., OL/DL), Chase Figl (Sr., OL/DL), Rawson Meylor (Sr., OL/DL), Axel Mendez (Sr., OL/DL), Tye Crist (Soph., RB/LB)
Outlook — The Redbird offense will again be led by senior and four-year starting quarterback Braden Davis, who finished with 778 passing yards and 11 touchdowns last fall. He will need some new targets, however, as leading receivers Carter Lancaster and Cayden Rankin have been lost to graduation. Easton Evenstad is expected to have a big senior year after missing the majority of last season with an injury. Brady Horne, who stepped in for Evenstad, gained valuable experience and will be looked to again for rushing yards this season. Defensively, Horne will be in his third year starting at linebacker. Junior Max McGuire and sophomore Breylin Goebel also return to lead the defensive charge.
Schedule — Aug. 20: at Platteville; Aug. 27: ST. MARY’S SPRINGS; Sept. 3: MINERAL POINT; Sept. 10: at Parkview/Albany; Sept. 17: BENTON/SCALES MOUND/SHULLSBURG; Sept. 24: FENNIMORE; Oct. 1: at Cuba City; Oct. 8: at Belleville; Oct. 15: LANCASTER
FENNIMORE
Coach — Boone Tollefson
Last season — 2-4
Returning starters — Max Kenney (Sr., 6-3, QB), Austin Horn (Sr., 5-9, WR/DB), Kaden Hahn (Sr., 5-10, RB/LB), Alex Downing (Sr., 6-0, OL/DL), Devin Kreul (Sr., 6-2, OL/DL), Cameron Winkers (Sr., 6-1, OL/LB), Jacob Wehrle (Sr., 6-4, OL/DT), Mason Adkins (Sr., 6-2, WR/DE)
Other returning letterwinners — Dawson Cole (Jr., RB/LB), Connar Northouse (Sr., WR/DB), AJ Davis (Jr., WR/DB), Isaac Wheeler-Bonilla (Jr., OL/DT), Konner Swatek (Jr., WR/LB)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles return a solid core of starters from the shortened spring season. Quarterback Max Kenney threw for 966 yards just a few months ago, and will be joined by lead receiver Austin Horn (319 yards). Leading rusher Kaden Hahn (274 yards) is also back for his senior season. Fennimore returns six starters on offense and five on defense, with solid depth on the offensive line. However, the Golden Eagles are fairly young and will rely on new talent to fill some shoes on both sides of the ball.
Schedule — Aug. 20: IOWA-GRANT; Aug. 27: at Richland Center; Sept. 3: CUBA CITY; Sept. 10: at Lancaster; Sept. 17: PARKVIEW/ALBANY; Sept. 24: at Darlington; Oct. 1: at Belleville; Oct. 8: MINERAL POINT; Oct. 15: POTOSI/CASSVILLE
LANCASTER
Coach — Jordon Rolland
Last season — 5-4
Returning starters — Skyler Burkholder (Sr., 5-9, 160, RB/DB), Braeden Bausch (Sr., 5-8, 190, OL/DL), Mekhi Black (Sr., 5-10, 190, OL/DL), Matthew Hughey (Sr., 6-4, 190, TE/LB), Michael Ihm (Sr., 5-9, 155, WR/CB), Ian Klaas (Sr., 6-0, 165, DB), Carter Vesperman (Sr., 6-0, 165, LB), Jacob DiVall (Jr., 6-0, 190, QB), Ryan McCartney (Jr., 5-9, 185, OL/DL)
Other returning letterwinners — DJ Kelley (Sr., 6-3, 156, WR), Bryce Galle (Jr., 6-0, 185, OLB), Mason Gallinger (Jr., 6-0, 190, DL)
Outlook — First-year head coach Jordon Rolland will have some work to do, inheriting a young squad from Hall of Fame Coach John Hoch. The Arrows return just three starters on offense and five on defense. Jacob DiVall, who saw time at running back last season, will make the move to quarterback to fill the shoes of three-year starter Hayden Knapp. Skyler Burkholder returns with experience in the backfield, rushing for more than 100 yards against Melrose-Mindoro. Rolland notes that strengths of this year’s team will be the play of its linebackers and defensive backs.
Schedule — Aug. 20: at Arcadia; Aug. 27: at River Valley; Sept. 3: at Parkview/Albany; Sept. 10: FENNIMORE; Sept. 17: at Belleville; Sept. 24: MINERAL POINT; Oct. 1: SOUTHWESTERN; Oct. 8: CUBA CITY; Oct. 15: at Darlington
MINERAL POINT
Coach — Andy Palzkill
Last season — 6-0
Returning starters — Dominik McVay (Sr., 5-10, 185, RB/DB), Joah Filardo (Sr., 6-0, 205, QB/DB), Bo Hanson (Sr., 6-1, 195, WR/LB/K), Leyton Bowers (Sr., 6-2, 185, WR/LB/P), Bodie Bossert (Sr., 6-0, 160, WR/DB), Brendan Lynch (Jr., 6-2, 195, RB/LB), Owen Ward (Sr., 6-4, 205, OL/LB)
Other returning letterwinners — Tanner Goninen (Sr., 5-10, 130, WR/DB), Brody Lee (Jr., 6-2, 180, OL/DL), Jimmy Tibbitts (Jr., 5-1, 165, OL/DL), Jaiden Galle (Jr., 6-0, 160, RB/DL), Kolby Filardo (Jr., 5-8, 220, OL/DL), Max Murphy (Jr., 6-5, 215, OL/DL), Griffin Albaugh (Jr., 5-9, 190, OL/DL), Quenten Gunderson (Jr., 5-11, 170, RB/LB), Will Schute (Jr., 6-2, 225, OL/DL), Gibsen Sporle (Soph., 6-2, 170, WR/QB/DB)
Outlook — The Pointers went 6-0 in a season shortened by COVID-19 and return several key playmakers, including senior Dominik McVay, who led the team in receptions with 20 grabs for 359 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 28 carries for 330 yards and three scores. Senior Joah Filardo had 459 yards receiving and seven touchdowns on 12 catches last season. With the loss of quarterback Liam Stumpf to graduation, Filardo will likely make the move to take over the offense.
Schedule — Aug. 20: at Lake Mills; Aug. 27: at Dodgeville; Sept. 3: at Darlington; Sept. 10: BLACK HAWK/WARREN; Sept. 17: CUBA CITY; Sept. 24: at Lancaster; Oct. 1: PARKVIEW/ALBANY; Oct. 8: at Fennimore; Oct. 15: BELLEVILLE