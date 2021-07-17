DYERSVILLE, Iowa — It wasn’t necessarily pretty, but the Dyersville Beckman baseball team will take it.
The No. 10-ranked Trailblazers took advantage of free opportunities Saturday night to defeat rival Cascade, 8-3, in the Iowa Class 2A District 9 championship game Saturday night at Commercial Club Park’s Jenk Field. Beckman had only six hits, but Cascade committed six costly errors.
Beckman (21-14) will face Camanche (22-6) in the Substate 5 championship game at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Solon. Camanche beat Wilton, 9-1, in the District 10 final. Cascade bowed out at 19-9.
Beckman improved to 11-6 against its Highway 136 rivals since the 2010 season. That includes postseason wins over the Cougars in 2011, 2014, 2016 and 2017. Cascade earned postseason wins in 2010 and 2015.
Cascade threatened in the first inning, when Ted Weber reached on an error to lead off, Eli Green delivered a one-out single and Tanner Simon drew a two-out walk to load the bases. But Beckman starter Logan Burchard got out of the jam by coaxing Cade Rausch into a line-drive out to centerfielder Nick Offerman to end the inning.
The Blazers capitalized on Cascade’s misfortune in the bottom half to bat around and score three unearned runs. Luke Schieltz led off with a hit batsman, Nick Offerman drew a one-out walk, and the first run scored when Owen Huehnergarth reached on an error.
Nate Offerman reached on a fielder’s choice and later scored on an errant throw when Bryce Boekholder took first on a dropped-third strike. And Jackson Oberbroeckling drove in a run with Beckman’s first hit, an infield single that shortstop Green stopped with a diving backhand.
The Cougars answered with a run in the top of the second. Mason Otting led off with an infield single, moved up on a passed ball and a balk, then scored on Weber’s solid two-out single up the middle to make it 3-1.
Cascade tied it and chased Burchard in the third inning. Green singled but was erased on Simon’s one-out fielder’s choice, and Rausch reached on an error. Simon then scored on a balk during a first-and-third steal situation, and Otting punched an RBI single to right-center to tie the game at 3-3.
Beckman coach Fred Martin then turned to Boekholder, who beat Northeast Goose Lake in relief in the semifinals.
Beckman regained the lead with a two-out rally in the bottom of the fifth. Huehnergarth and Nate Offerman drew two-out walks, and Huehnergarth baited pitcher Jack Carr into a balk to move the runners up 90 feet. Oberbroeckling followed with a two-out single off the top of the glove of leaping second baseman Justin Roling to plate a pair of runs and make it 5-3. That prompted Cascade coach Roamn Hummel to pull Carr in favor of Green.
Beckman loaded the bases in the sixth after Burchard and Nick Schmitt reached on errors around a Schieltz walk. Green fanned Nick Offerman for the second out, but Huehnergarth reached on another error to force in a run before Nate Offerman poked a two-run double inside the right-field line to make it 8-3. The Blazers batted around again and scored the three runs on one hit, three errors, a walk and a hit batsman.