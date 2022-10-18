Western Dubuque’s journey to its first-ever state championship last season was truly special.
Now, the Bobcats are hoping to recapture that magic and do it again.
Unlike last fall, however, the Bobcats won’t be considered the favorites. WD has been ranked fourth most of the season behind top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier, No. 2 North Scott and No. 3 Marion, but dropped to fifth on Monday behind Indianola. The first step for the Bobcats is to qualify in their regional bracket — where they are heavily favored.
All roads lead to the state tournament’s new venue, Xtream Arena in Coralville, on Oct. 31 through Nov. 3.
Here is a capsule look at the brackets with area teams in Class 4A:
CLASS 4A REGION 6
Today’s first-round matches — Fort Dodge (7-20) at Webster City (18-13); Mason City (11-20) at Decorah (18-9)
Thursday’s semifinals — Fort Dodge/Webster City winner at Western Dubuque (22-10); Mason City/Decorah winner at Charles City (25-10)
Final on Tuesday, Oct. 25 — Hosted by highest-ranked team remaining
Western Dubuque stat leaders — Libby Lansing (286 kills, 3.2 per set, 85 blocks), Ava Demmer (747 assists, 8.4 per set), Ella Meyer (593 digs, 6.7 per set)
Outlook — The Bobcats graduated some undeniable playmakers in their run to the championship last season — Meredith Bahl, Maddie Harris and Maddy Maahs to only name a few. Meyer was a huge part of last year’s team and continues to be the defensive ace for the Bobcats, and she also fronts the team with 54 aces. Lansing developed into a key contributor during the title run and is WD’s big hitter in the middle. Demmer, along with Erica Ernzen, Hanny Freiberger and Hailey Wulfekuhle, have stepped up in another strong campaign for WD. The Bobcats’ toughest challenge in regionals might come from Charles City in the final, but WD is favored to return to state. The competition there, however, will really test the Bobcats in their quest for a repeat crown.
CLASS 4A REGION 7
Today’s first-round matches — Central DeWitt (6-20) at Clinton (10-14); Maquoketa (4-24) at Independence (15-24)
Thursday’s semifinals — DeWitt/Clinton winner at West Delaware (27-14); Maquoketa/Independence winner at Clear Creek-Amana (29-10)
Final on Tuesday, Oct. 25 — Hosted by highest-ranked team remaining
West Delaware stat leaders — Brooke Krogmann (263 kills, 2.7 per set), Kirstyn Kolbet (734 assists, 7.5 per set), Allie Demmer (42 blocks), Alivia Schulte (306 digs, 3.2 per set)
Maquoketa stat leaders — Mikaela Burken (85 kills, 1.8 per set), Clare Hackman (259 assists, 5.5 per set), Cora Widel (27 blocks), Jordan Armbruster (267 digs, 5.7 per set)
Outlook — West Delaware was a force in powering to the Class 3A state championship last season, and now the Hawks take on the challenge of repeating up a class in 4A. While some key pieces did graduate from that team, the Hawks return plenty in Krogmann’s prowess at the net and Schulte’s athleticism all over the floor. Ranked No. 6, West Delaware’s toughest challenge in the bracket could come from No. 8 Clear Creek-Amana in the final.
