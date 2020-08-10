HOLY CROSS, Iowa — The Dubuque Packers have only been around since the summer of 2015, and they received invitations to just three semi-pro baseball tournaments this summer.
But the Prairie League team made a little history on Saturday night with their first town team tournament championship.
Anthony Ruden pitched seven shutout innings, and Jevin Williams drove in three runs to lead the Packers to a 6-2 victory over Farley in the Holy Cross final.
“Five years ago, when we started this, we didn’t picture this happening this fast,” Packers manager Michael Blake said. “It’s pretty nice. We’re so excited. I told the guys I couldn’t sleep (Friday) night, and a couple of them said the same thing.
“It makes it even more special to beat a team like Farley to win it. We have so much respect for them. They have all kinds of talent and it seems like they’re always in the semifinals or finals of tournaments.”
In 2015, Blake and his former Dubuque Senior teammate, Mike Zelinskas, organized the Packers from a group of players who were all less than four years removed from high school baseball. They began with probationary status in the Prairie League and played a 16-game, road-only schedule that first season.
A handful of those original players were in the dugout Saturday night.
The Packers broke the game open with a four-run top of the fourth inning against left-hander Andy Seabrooke.
Austin Clemens led off with a base hit, and Johnny Blake drew a one-out walk. Jake Blunt followed with a two-out RBI single, tournament MVP Austin Bradley doubled in another run, and Williams laced a two-run single up the middle to make it 4-0.
“The big thing was we tried to stay composed and have good at-bats that inning,” Bradley said. “We put the ball in play, and good things happen when you do that. That inning was huge, because it put pressure on them and took a lot of the pressure off Rudy on the mound.
“It’s a great confidence booster for us to win this tournament. We haven’t played too well in league, but coming into this tournament we played with a lot of confidence and had a feeling we could come away with something.”
Ruden struck out eight and scattered five hits, including a pair to Calvin Harris, while walking three and hitting one batter. He had only one 1-2-3 inning, and Farley stranded 10 batters on his watch.
“I felt like I really didn’t have my best stuff tonight,” Ruden said. “So, especially when they got guys on, I tried to slow things down and mix in off-speed pitches to keep them off balance and maybe get themselves out.
“Luckily, we had some pretty solid defense to save a few runs behind me early in the game, and I was able to build off that.”
The Packers added single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to stretch the lead to 6-0. Williams led off the seventh with a base hit and scored on Ruden’s double. Williams drove in another run with a base hit in the eighth.
Farley scored both of its runs against reliever Nicolas Marcelli in the bottom of the eighth. Chris Kerper reached on an error, Jayson Willers singled and Matt Scherrman drew a hit batsman to load the bases. Brian Miller drove in the first run with a ground out, and Tony Anstoetter singled in the other.
Alec Thomas retired three of the four hitters he faced in the ninth to close out the victory.
Johnny Blake continued an impressive run since wrapping up his career at Dubuque Senior, as he has played on the past four tournament championship teams. He helped Key West to the Rickardsville and Dyersville championships and won MVP honors as Epworth won the Cascade tournament. Ruden, the MVP at Dyersville, and Blunt also play for Key West.
Peosta defeated Zwingle, 13-5, in six innings to take the consolation game.