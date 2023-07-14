Dubuque tennis players captured three Junior titles earlier this week at the Mississippi Valley Open, hosted by the Dubuque Golf & Country Club.

Dubuque’s Nisha Koneru and Stella Their won the 12-and-under girls doubles championship with a 9-7 victory over Ivy Hoden, of Asbury, Iowa, and Katmai Kennon, of Madison, Wis. In the 12-and-under singles final, Dubuque’s Madeline Bellomy handled Hadley Forsberg, of Urbandale, Iowa, by a 7-5, 6-2 count.

