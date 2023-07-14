Dubuque tennis players captured three Junior titles earlier this week at the Mississippi Valley Open, hosted by the Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
Dubuque’s Nisha Koneru and Stella Their won the 12-and-under girls doubles championship with a 9-7 victory over Ivy Hoden, of Asbury, Iowa, and Katmai Kennon, of Madison, Wis. In the 12-and-under singles final, Dubuque’s Madeline Bellomy handled Hadley Forsberg, of Urbandale, Iowa, by a 7-5, 6-2 count.
Bellomy teamed with fellow Dubuquer Brynley Teslow to capture the 14-and-under girls title with an 8-4 decision over Janet Toe, of Waterloo, Iowa, and Idre Jankunas, of Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Dubuque’s Evan Anderson and Chase Miller reached the 16-and-under boys doubles championship match but dropped an 8-2 decision to A.J. Williams and Dylan Schulte, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
In the 18-and-under division, Anthony Schulte, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Sophia Fain, of Waterloo, Iowa, claimed singles titles. Jatin Kodavatiganti, of Bettendorf, and Schulte won the boys doubles title, while Kara Kueper, of Marion, Iowa, and Isabella Murray, of Neenah, Wis., took the girls doubles crown.
In the 16-and-under division, Bettendorf’s Connor Feehan and Lily Holland, of Cedar Rapids, won singles titles. Sescie Haan, of Clinton, Iowa, and Madelyn Jepsen, of Long Grove, Iowa, took the girls doubles title.
Cedar Rapids’ Dylan Schulte took the 14-and-under singles crown, and Carter Feehan, of Bettendorf, won the 12-and-under singles title. Janet Toe, of Waterloo, finished first in the 14-and-under girls singles draw.
Dubuque’s Andrew Day and Maddie Brosnahan earned the Carter Giese Sportsmanship Award.
The MVO adult divisions will play this weekend at sites throughout the city.